A Florida Woman Tried To Fight The Cops With A Blood Alcohol Level Of .413

Sorry, Karen Dilworth, but there’s another Florida Woman making headlines in your convenience store soda puddle of a state. Renata Congleton, 27, was arrested last week and charged with “neglect of a child, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence.” Oh yeah, and her blood alcohol content level was .413. It’s illegal to drive in Florida with a BAC level of anything higher than .08!

The staff at Trinity Elementary School say Renata Congleton, 27, was extremely intoxicated when she arrived at the school last Friday afternoon and tried to pick up the child.

Congleton hit two vehicles and left the school before Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to an arrest affidavit. Deputies later found Congleton sitting by her front door. They say she swore at them when they asked her a question and continued to curse when they asked more questions.

Deputies say Congleton did admit she was involved in an accident. When a deputy went to handcuff her, she pulled away and kicked and scratched the deputy.