A Groom Was Arrested On His Wedding Night For Groping A Pregnant Bartender

Let thee who hasn’t groped a pregnant bartender on the night of his wedding cast the first stone. Three men were arrested, including the groom, following a wedding brawl at Pittsburgh’s Gateway Clipper dock. According to police, the groom allegedly groped the pregnant bartender and tried to pour alcohol down her throat. The 20-year-old woman then called her boyfriend who confronted the groom. That’s when all hell broke loose.

Police say she called her boyfriend, Tyler Smith, 20, so he could come pick her up. At that time, Smith allegedly confronted Williams about his actions and a physical altercation began. Police say Williams’ brother, David Williams, 35, eventually got involved and became aggressive with police. A fourth man, Brian Taylor, 31, punched his hand through the front passenger window of a car nearby. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment. Sources tell KDKA that Brian Taylor is a member of the Stowe Rocks School Board. A police report says when Taylor was taken into custody, he yelled that he was HIV positive, as he tried to resist arrest.

How horrible do you feel for the bride here? Hours after he says “I do” and bam, he’s feeling up another woman. A pregnant woman at that. Guy couldn’t even make it two more hours until wedding night festivities. There’s drunk and and horny and then there’s this guy.

And just when you thought the wedding night couldn’t get any worse, drunk brother screams about being HIV positive. Happy Labor Day everyone!

[CBS Pittsburgh]