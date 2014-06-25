A Guy Walked Into A Queens McDonalds On Tuesday With A Kitchen Knife Sticking Out Of His Back

06.25.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

Yesterday a guy wearing a floppy Gilligan-style hat calmly walked into a McDonald’s in Jamaica, Queens, while talking on the phone to his family. Oh yeah, minor detail? He had a kitchen knife sticking out of his back with blood running down the back his shirt. Just a very, very minor detail. New York’s CBS2 reports:

“I heard everybody screaming and it was a lot of commotion,” witness Tromaine Yancey told CBS 2′s Don Champion. “The guy came and he was standing there with a knife in his back and it was a kitchen knife.”

Investigators said minutes earlier, witnesses saw several men fighting on the street corner.

“He was on the phone, I’m pretty sure he was on the phone talking to somebody in his family or a loved one or something, he was talking to them and telling them it might be the last time he’s speaking to them,” Yancey said.

I live in West Philadelphia, famous for guys making trouble in the neighborhood sending the Fresh Prince to Bel Air, and I’ve had helicopters circle over my house before and once narrowly avoided being mugged by a pack of gun wielding children — but I ain’t never seen nothing like this. I don’t know if Queens is normally this terrifying or if this is an isolated incident, but I’ll just stay in nice, safe West Philly, thank you very much.

(UPDATE: Apparently this same thing happened in West Philadelphia almost 15 years ago. Whoops.)

(Via Gawker)

