A Half-Naked Actress Hid From A Mentally Disturbed Home Invader On Her Roof

Actress Melora Rivera was in her bed, wearing only a flannel shirt, when she heard someone inside her Venice, California, home. A mentally disturbed man had broken in, and as Rivera, who starred in 2012’s Sparkle, told CBS Los Angeles, “Once I saw him in the house, I knew that we both couldn’t be there. I knew that I didn’t want to have a confrontation with him of any sort, you know, not knowing what his intention was.” So she climbed out a second-story window, onto her roof, though not before grabbing her cell phone and calling 911. It was a smart decision, because HE FOLLOWED HER.
It’s like a real life “the call is coming from inside the house.”
She hid under an eave as she spoke with the dispatcher.
“The drop is, I would guess, more than 20 feet,” Rivera said. “So there was no safely jumping off the roof or coming down from the roof at that point.”
Officers soon surrounded the house. (Via)
The invader and “well-known homeless person,” Christian Hicks, was detained, but the police “were required to let him go since the [911] caller refused to identify him in person.” No harm occurred to Rivera, but just in case Hicks ever returns, she’s ready.
Why would you refuse to identify the man who broke into your house and caused you to climb onto the roof for safety. Sounds like they’re both mentally disturbed.
She probably paid the guy some money to do it.
Precisely. “Actress” who hasn’t really been getting any work needs to drum up publicity.
Could be she knows that a mentally disturbed person isn’t going to get the help they need in jail and is going to have more trouble added to an already burdensome life. Or it could have all been for attention. But then her risk of jail time goes up so…….. Who knows.
Are we sure this isn’t just the gang from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia making Lethal Weapon 7? Because that banner pic sure looks like Mac as Roger Murtaugh
It definitely does tho lol.
lol
“…who starred in 2012’s Sparkle…”
starred – I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
why when cops arrive and dude is still there would they need another id? christ, I could probably id the guy from my couch… there’s a damn picture! look, there he is, yea the one on the frickin roof!!
It’s the details that make this story special. “Half-naked,” “wearing ONLY a flannel shirt” and especially her quote “Once I saw him in the house, I knew that we both couldn’t be there, because there ain’t room enough in this house for the both of us, hombre. Draw!’ Alright, maybe I embellished the last part a little, but the sexy parts were in the original story.
just look at the thumbnail. this bitch wants attention. ‘If Hollywood doesnt want me, mayeb FOX news will!