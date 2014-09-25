A Half-Naked Actress Hid From A Mentally Disturbed Home Invader On Her Roof

Actress Melora Rivera was in her bed, wearing only a flannel shirt, when she heard someone inside her Venice, California, home. A mentally disturbed man had broken in, and as Rivera, who starred in 2012’s Sparkle, told CBS Los Angeles, “Once I saw him in the house, I knew that we both couldn’t be there. I knew that I didn’t want to have a confrontation with him of any sort, you know, not knowing what his intention was.” So she climbed out a second-story window, onto her roof, though not before grabbing her cell phone and calling 911. It was a smart decision, because HE FOLLOWED HER.

It’s like a real life “the call is coming from inside the house.”

She hid under an eave as she spoke with the dispatcher. “The drop is, I would guess, more than 20 feet,” Rivera said. “So there was no safely jumping off the roof or coming down from the roof at that point.” Officers soon surrounded the house. (Via)

The invader and “well-known homeless person,” Christian Hicks, was detained, but the police “were required to let him go since the [911] caller refused to identify him in person.” No harm occurred to Rivera, but just in case Hicks ever returns, she’s ready.

Via CBS Los Angeles