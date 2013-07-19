A Harvard Mom On Craigslist Wants To Buy A Car For Any Woman Who Will Take Her Son’s Virginity

Good parents know how to prepare their kids for college. They teach them about finances, balancing their schedules and do that whole “let’s see how drunk you can get before passing out while in the comfort of your own home” thing. Well, this mom from Philly took things to the next level by trying to get her son laid via Craigslist.
Here’s the ad:
This may possibly be fake or a ruse by some desperate high school kid to get laid, but it’s a pretty funny premise. The funniest part is the fact this cross country future Harvard student probably gets more ass than his mom’s ever fathomed in her life. He’s probably going to leave that concert with four women before the hired help comes a callin’.
Poor mom. Poor, whore-mongering mom.
0% body fat, brains like Mr. Fantastic, going to harvard….but still isn’t interested in girls…..hmmmm……..What does he do when you give him hot dogs? I already know the answer.
LOL – oh boy.
Oh, that definitely sounds real. Especially when it’s on such a reputable website like Craigslist.
I need a car and have a 19 yr old sister. I need to get in touch with this lady.
I think @Nasty Nate pinned this guy. I was a nerd in high school and there were plenty of nerd girls willing to drop their panties for us nerd boys. It’s kind of amazing though how things have changed. Now the popular girls and really beautiful girls in high school WANT the nerd guys because they know where that boy is headed in the future. The kids aren’t like they were back in my day when the there were cliches and the rich kids, jocks, band geeks, and smart nerds stuck together.
I know, I know. “clique” I was in a hurry.