A Japanese Hotel Is Offering Designated ‘Crying Rooms’ Just For Ladies

Japan has found a new way to wow and amaze the human race. Unfortunately, only about half of it is invited to participate. Men-folk need not apply because the Shinjuku hotel Mitsui Garden Yotsuya is running a promotion for women only, offering up new rooms designed just for crying. Crying hard. Crying your fool lady faces off. Don’t even consider doing anything in this room that doesn’t involve crying because, finally, someone has recognized the biological and psychological benefits of having a hearty lady cry.

For 10,000 yen, or about $83 a night, welled-up women will get a room furnished with the finest goods for collecting the expected influx of bodily fluids (“luxury tissues, makeup remover, steam eye mask, tear-jerking movies and comics”), all provided for the sole purpose of a lengthy session of emotional head diarrhea. Men will simply have to make due with crying into their beers.

I would assume that mirrors are not part of this package because who wants to see that? Not that a solid ugly cry in a fancy hotel would stop anyone from posting crying selfies.

