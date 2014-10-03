A Judge Had To Tell Bethenny Frankel Not To Wear Her 4-Year-Old’s Pajamas Anymore

10.03.14

Back in July, Bethenny Frankel posed for a picture on Instagram wearing her four-year-old daughter’s Hello Kitty pajamas with the caption: “Think we’re ready to start sharing clothes yet?” This was wrong on so many levels and I weep for the body issues that poor kid is going to probably grow up with for having this lady as her mom — and now a judge agrees.

Frankel and her estranged husband appeared before Manhattan’s Supreme Court on Thursday to discuss the value of their assets to be divided since they’re getting a divorce, and the judge was clearly not amused with her little stunt. Via Us Weekly:

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Ellen Gesmer had one message for Frankel’s lawyer Allan Mayefsky: “No more pajamas!” And when Mayefsky explained that the whole pajama incident was supposed to be a joke, the judge was very firm.

“It’s not a joke. Her child is not a joke,” Gesmer said, reminding Frankel Internet postings remain online forever.

What is a joke: Bethenny Frankel’s disgusting line of “Skinnygirl” wines and cocktails. Seriously, they could be used in a punchline for nearly anything. See? Even Ken Marino agrees.

