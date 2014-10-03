A Judge Had To Tell Bethenny Frankel Not To Wear Her 4-Year-Old’s Pajamas Anymore

Back in July, Bethenny Frankel posed for a picture on Instagram wearing her four-year-old daughter’s Hello Kitty pajamas with the caption: “Think we’re ready to start sharing clothes yet?” This was wrong on so many levels and I weep for the body issues that poor kid is going to probably grow up with for having this lady as her mom — and now a judge agrees.
Frankel and her estranged husband appeared before Manhattan’s Supreme Court on Thursday to discuss the value of their assets to be divided since they’re getting a divorce, and the judge was clearly not amused with her little stunt. Via Us Weekly:
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Ellen Gesmer had one message for Frankel’s lawyer Allan Mayefsky: “No more pajamas!” And when Mayefsky explained that the whole pajama incident was supposed to be a joke, the judge was very firm.
“It’s not a joke. Her child is not a joke,” Gesmer said, reminding Frankel Internet postings remain online forever.
What is a joke: Bethenny Frankel’s disgusting line of “Skinnygirl” wines and cocktails. Seriously, they could be used in a punchline for nearly anything. See? Even Ken Marino agrees.
…. I don’t get it.
Nor I.
Slap some white makeup on her and she could play the Jack Nicholson version of the Joker on Gotham.
“Wait till they get a load of me”
Love that Joker!
Her face frightens me.
Kill it! Kill it with FIRE!
How is this an issue for a judge? She wore some clothes in her own home and decided on her own to post a picture onto a website. There was nothing here that is illegal, this is prudish Christian bullshit that has the Law trying to tell people what they can and can’t do.
The Judge isn’t fit to practice if he’s making proclamations that aren’t justified by the Law.