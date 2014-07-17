Kentucky Man Arrested For Shoplifting Didn’t Help His Cause With Prank Jailhouse Pizza Delivery Order

What is the first thing you think you should do after getting arrested for shoplifting? If you thought pranking the police by ordering them Domino’s, you’re probably in jail now. This guy thought it was a good idea, and does a pretty bad job of denying the overwhelming evidence. Via WKYT:

A shoplifting suspect in southern Kentucky faces more charges after police say he ordered pizza to the police station as a prank. Corbin police arrested Michael Harp, 29, Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting and alcohol intoxication in public. While being booked at the police station, officers say Harp asked to make a phone call on his cell phone. A little later, police say five pizzas from Domino’s were delivered to the station under the name of Officer Wilson, who is the same officer that arrested Harp. Police say they linked the call to Harp by tracking his cell phone number. Harp tells us it’s all a misunderstanding.

Now for his Bart Simpson inspired defense:

“I’m wrongfully accused on this here. They’ve charged me with two felonies over this pizza deal because I had my phone inside the holding cell,” Harp says. “There was about 10 people who probably used the phone, so it’s hard to say. Like I said, I never heard anyone say a word about Domino’s pizzas. Any of it.” Harp now faces additional charges including theft of identity, theft by deception, and impersonating a police officer. (via)

It takes a lot of stupidity to add all of those charges to your record after being arrested, but this guy allegedly pulled it off. The person you have to really feel bad for is the delivery driver. Ever since Home Alone, Domino’s can’t deliver a pizza without getting pranked.

