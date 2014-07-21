A Kickstarter For A Giant Hamster Wheel For Cats Has Now Raised Nearly $100,000

Someone has either ridiculously or brilliantly — depending where you stand, I think I fall somewhere in the middle — started a Kickstarter campaign for a product called One Fast Cat, an exercise wheel for cats. And because people really, really, really love their cats, the project has now raised almost $100,000 of its $10,000 goal. OKAY THEN!

But why One Fast Cat? What exactly the point of all this? Where am I? An explanation, courtesy of the Kickstarter page:

In nature cats would use their energy to hunt. That hunting requires short bursts of energy then they’d spend the rest of the time sleeping and grooming so they’ll be ready for the next hunt (grooming is important so prey won’t smell them coming). Without the need to hunt prey they need other outlets for that pent up energy. It’s good for cats to get some sort of workout and changing it up to keep them interested is important. There are many ways to keep your cat lively, giving them access to energetic companions, making a play session part of their day, and/or offering them tempting exercise equipment for use when you’re not at home…that’s why we came up with “One Fast Cat” cat wheel.

The project designer says that the price point of $199 is something that “every cat owner can afford,” but speak for yourself, buddy. While maybe I could technically afford to shell out two hundred bucks on a cat accessory, nearly every cat thing I have ever bought for my cats has gone ignored, including a cat drinking fountain and one of these things, which is currently being used to store hats in.

Still, if one could ostensibly train their cat to use the damn thing, this does look pretty entertaining:

Here’s the video pitch in its entirety:

