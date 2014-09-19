A Lawyer Could Be In Big Trouble For Her Terrible Celebrity Photoshops

A Los Angeles lawyer may have her license suspended after someone realized that yeah, those pictures of her chilling with Obama, George Clooney, and Danny DeVito probably aren’t real. And they’re not! They’re terribly Photoshopped, and a judge wants her to pay (he’s a big Drowning Mona fan).

Svitlana Sangary engaged in deceptive advertising, refused to cooperate with bar investigators and, in a separate manner, dragged her feet releasing the files of a client who had fired her, State Bar Court Judge Donald Miles found. “The court has grave concerns regarding [Sangary’s] demonstrated lack of insight and her contemptuous conduct during these proceedings,” Miles wrote. Her “failure to remove the deceptive images from her website, even after the State Bar brought this issue to her attention, and her demonstrated disregard for the disciplinary process give little reason to believe that her misconduct will not continue.” (Via)

Amusingly, all the photos are still on her website’s publicity page.

Back in January, Sangary responded to the allegations with a bizarre “16-page soliloquy” that included a passage where she writes in the third-person (“Sangary’s American dream has come true. Sangary is a prominent donor and philanthropist, supporting important social causes…”), as well as “148 pages of exhibits, which include emails, canceled checks, articles about actress Natalie Portman, and a fundraising pitch from the Democratic Party,” because politicians NEVER send out fundraising pitches to the average schmuck. Sangary has sent a plea for her help to her buddy Morgan Freeman at morgan.freeman@gmail.com. She’s waiting for a response.

Via the Recorder