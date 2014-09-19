A Lawyer Could Be In Big Trouble For Her Terrible Celebrity Photoshops

A Los Angeles lawyer may have her license suspended after someone realized that yeah, those pictures of her chilling with Obama, George Clooney, and Danny DeVito probably aren’t real. And they’re not! They’re terribly Photoshopped, and a judge wants her to pay (he’s a big Drowning Mona fan).
Svitlana Sangary engaged in deceptive advertising, refused to cooperate with bar investigators and, in a separate manner, dragged her feet releasing the files of a client who had fired her, State Bar Court Judge Donald Miles found.
“The court has grave concerns regarding [Sangary’s] demonstrated lack of insight and her contemptuous conduct during these proceedings,” Miles wrote. Her “failure to remove the deceptive images from her website, even after the State Bar brought this issue to her attention, and her demonstrated disregard for the disciplinary process give little reason to believe that her misconduct will not continue.” (Via)
Amusingly, all the photos are still on her website’s publicity page.
Back in January, Sangary responded to the allegations with a bizarre “16-page soliloquy” that included a passage where she writes in the third-person (“Sangary’s American dream has come true. Sangary is a prominent donor and philanthropist, supporting important social causes…”), as well as “148 pages of exhibits, which include emails, canceled checks, articles about actress Natalie Portman, and a fundraising pitch from the Democratic Party,” because politicians NEVER send out fundraising pitches to the average schmuck. Sangary has sent a plea for her help to her buddy Morgan Freeman at morgan.freeman@gmail.com. She’s waiting for a response.
Attorneys are fucking crazy.
I think it’s the actual process of getting through the bar exam that does it.
“You’re SUING me? Why, I’ll get my close personal friend Perry Mason to sue YOU!” *holds up photo of herself and Raymond Burr at last year’s Super Bowl, unaware Ray died in 1993*
And that Perry Mason’s fictional.
@chubbyrainmaker This.
As much as I hate the ABA and think they’re retarding innovations in law practice and legal education, the fact that you can go to a non-ABA accredited diploma mill and sit for the California bar is why it has such a dismal fucking passage rate.
Also remember that passing the bar exam (and the character & fitness assessment) simply shows you have minimum necessary competence to practice law.
— necessary
Did she watch the South Park episode where they’re playing talent agents, see Cartman pretend to talk to someone important and think “that’s a great idea!”?
They really are not that terribly photoshopped. If she had just kept it to a few, I bet she gets away with it.
I mean there are some ugly photoshop jobs on the web [bit.ly] but those aren’t that bad.
The George Clooney and Larry King are real obvious. But yeah, the other ones are pretty good.
Look through the full publicity page and it becomes pretty clear she’s reusing the same 4 or 5 shots of herself with diff celebrities.
Biden and Devito – same pic. Marissa Tomei and Aaron Eckhart – same pic. whoever the two are second to bottom of both columns – same pic