A Little Kid Wore The Exact Right Shirt For Meeting A Victoria’s Secret Model

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.27.14 23 Comments

Poor kid who looks like a creepy combination of D.J. from Roseanne and Damien. His life already peaked, and he’s not even old enough to appreciate getting cozy with a gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model in an Australian airport. Someday, the poor bastard’s going to see Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a movie and realize, “Wait, I TOUCHED HER.” To add insult to injury, that movie will be Transformers 3.

Hopefully he’ll have ditched the shirt by then. Cute on a kid; not so much on a grown-ass man.

Via Reddit

