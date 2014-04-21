A Local Pennsylvania KKK Chapter Has Helpfully Started A Neighborhood Watch

Residents of Fairview Township in central Pennsylvania woke up Friday morning to receive the above not-at-all ominous looking whatsoever Ku Klux Klan flyers, in response to a string of break-ins which have been plaguing the area. How proactive of them! Right CNN? Don’t worry though, because they totally promise that this isn’t just another a flimsy excuse to target minorities. Pinky swears! PennLive reports:
Leadership of a local Traditional American Knights chapter contacted the organization’s headquarters in Park Hills, Mo., to find out whether the national organization would sponsor the crime watch, and Ancona said he gave the midstate “klavern” his blessing.
“It’s just like any neighborhood watch program. It’s not targeting any specific ethnicity. We would report anything we see to law enforcement,” Ancona said. “We don’t hate people. We are an organization who looks out for our race. We believe in racial separation. God created each species after its kind and saw that it was good.”
If the “klavern” plans to report anything strange they see to police, then I’m not sure why the flyer with the terrifying illustration of a KKK man pointing at me instructs residents to call the “klanline” instead of, say, “the police,” but something tells me it has something to do with the fact that the Fairview Township sheriff’s office doesn’t come equipped with burning crosses.
It’s like the old saying goes. Pennsylvania: “Pittsburgh in the west, Philadelphia in the east, and Alabama in between.”
I understand that it is a joke and I probably am being too sensitive, but we are not all racist in Alabama. The racists make up a very small portion of our older generation and as the newer generations come along, we have learned racism is bad and unhealthy to humans.
THANKS
Not so much: [www.propublica.org]
York County residence here, can confirm. Somebody get me the f*ck out of here.
It was known as Pennsyltucky in my neck of the woods (which is Harrisburg, and admittedly not as Kentucky-ish as most of the rest of the area.)
Klavern sounds like something Jerry Lewis would say, which is ironic.
Central PA is basically a pocket of the Deep South and is perpetually 10 years behind the times (or 150 years in this case). As an expat, I knew it was time to leave when my neighbor started proudly flying a Confederate flag that had deer heads instead of stars on his front lawn.
I would truly love to see what they would do/how they would justify all of this if a white man broke into a black family’s home and the black people called the Klan’s “neighborhood watch”
And I ask myself why am I moving back to Harrisburg….
You have about an hour and a half of intelligence between Philly and pennslytucky….. Back on 08 during the election it was SCARY driving out in the boonies…
Laser Klan!