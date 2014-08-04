A Man Accidentally Shot Himself While Posing For A Facebook Selfie

Oscar Otero Aguilar was a big fan of selfies, and he took one after another: in cars, with bottles of alcohol, surrounded by beautiful ladies. The 21-year-old veterinarian from Mexico City “had a desire to take the ‘coolest’ selfies possible,” including one with a firearm that he playfully aimed at his head.

Local police said Aguilar was unaware the gun was loaded and was “waving” it around when it accidentally went off, wounding him.

According to local media neighbour Manfredo Paez heard the fatal shot: “I heard a gunshot, and then I heard somebody screaming and realised somebody had been hurt. I called the police straight away and when they arrived they found that he was still alive.”

Ambulance crews arrived at the scene but despite efforts Aguilar died on his way to hospital. (Via)