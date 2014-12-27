A Massachusetts Town Was Shocked To Find Their Baby Jesus Stolen And Replaced With A Severed Pig’s Head

Stealing Baby Jesus from the town’s Nativity scene isn’t really something that pops out as newsworthy every year. It causes a stir in the local community, might upset a few people, but it is really is nothing more than just a bit of petty vandalism.
Now replace Baby Jesus with something like a severed pig’s head? Well now you have my interest. That’s exactly what happened in Haverhill, Massachusetts, with the mayor of the town going so far as to call it a hate crime. From The Boston Herald:
The parish priest noticed the statue had been taken from the creche at Sacred Hearts Roman Catholic Church on Christmas morning.
Police say the pig’s head left in its place appears to have been recently severed, and investigators are seeking help from butcher shops and pig farms. Police say the perpetrator could face animal cruelty charges.
Meanwhile, a neighbor replaced the baby Jesus with one from her own creche.
The baby Jesus figurine was also stolen from the Nativity scene on Greenfield Town Common, likely before dawn on Christmas Eve.
Fox 25’s Catherine Parrotta released a photo of the horrifying sight on Twitter, noting that this is not the first time that a severed pig head was left lying around in the area.
I feel bad for the pig, I feel bad for Baby Jesus, and I feel bad for person who purchased that Nativity. Hopefully the rest of the pig wasn’t wasted, that’s my big hope here. You can buy another Nativity scene and replace the super white Baby Jesus, but killing the animal and leaving it to rot is rough.
(Via WHDH / Fox 25 / Boston Herald)
That’ll teach Father O’Malley to refuse the don’s request.
There are some seriously sick people in the world.
“Stealing Baby Jesus from the town’s Nativity scene isn’t really something that pops out as newsworthy every year. It causes a stir in the local community, might upset a few people, but it is really is nothing more than just a bit of petty vandalism.”
Then why do we give a flying f*** about the woman trashing the Satanist display? Isn’t it the same exact thing, and therefore, not newsworthy, and just a bit of petty vandalism?
When you “give a flying fuck,” are you saying I care deeply about that? That it moves me? They’re both equal events that I find amusing and some people are upset about.
The people in this situation are calling it hate crime, though.
I just like to know that we find both events equally petty and ultimately futile.
Nothing like stealing or knocking over some plastic to bring a swift end to the mindset and worldview of an entire group of people.
Because stealing the baby jesus is something that happens pretty frequently. There aren’t many satanic displays on government property, so to have one of the very few that there are get vandalized is pretty much automatically newsworthy due to the rarity alone.
Just like how this is a somewhat interesting story because of the pig’s head. It gives it that little bit extra.
$10 says it was PETA
You think the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals severed a pig’s head and left it on display?
