A Nice Lady Smuggled Over Three Pounds Of Cocaine In Her Breast Implants

Getty Image

“Cocaine Boobs” is no longer the greatest song the Rolling Stones never wrote in the 1970s — it’s also something that happened at a Madrid airport, where a 43-year-old Venezuelan woman was busted for carrying 3.7 pounds of nose candy in her breasts.

Narcotics agents started to suspect something was up while they were performing routine screenings of passengers who had arrived from Bogota, Colombia, and the woman began acting strange. Her luggage searches didn’t reveal anything suspicious, but when female agents frisked her they noticed irregularities and deformities in both of the woman’s breasts. The woman eventually copped to carrying implants stuffed with cocaine, according to a police statement. She was sent to a hospital and detained for an alleged crime against public health. (Via)

Here’s a horrifying photo.

“In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the fake boobs. Then when you get the fake boobs, then you smuggle cocaine in them. ”

Via Daily News