A High School Has Banned Yoga Pants Because Of Horny Boys And ‘Distracted’ Teachers

Another day, another tale about sexual temptation in high school. Today’s story comes from North Dakota, where horny boys and “distracted teachers” can’t see girls in yoga pants without getting all worked up. Hooray for out-of-control boners!
But wait, there’s more! The school’s assistant principal also played Pretty Woman to shame the girls. Get it you, guys? These teenage girls are prostitutes because they wore Lululemon.
We were told that an English teacher also made reference to the girls looking like prostitutes walking the streets. The assistant principal admitted that that teacher probably shouldn’t have said what she did… adding, that this new policy is not meant to objectify girls, but stop boys from focusing on something other than class work.
Call me crazy, but maybe we should be less concerned with tight pants and more worried about issues like bullying and social media and sexting and dick pics and, oh yeah, students having threesomes with teachers twice their age.
Two things will keep a teenage boy from learning – his boner and his growling stomach. Both must be attended to with all expediency.
As a high schooler in the early 00’s, I completely side with the school on this one. You can’t expect me to give a shit about molecules when Amanda is sitting right in front of me with her thong halfway up her back.
As another high schooler in the early 00’s, I can tell you I’d have been distracted and struggling with boners if girls were wearing ponchos and snowpants.
As another highs chooler from the 00’s who went to catholic school until junior year and only saw girls in schoolgirl uniforms that look NOTHING like the ones you see in pornos, I can also say that hot girls were still distracting in the dead of winter fully dressed and also wearing those ridiculous north face bubble jackets.
As a teacher in the mid 00’s, now a full time lobbyist for lowering the age of consent, I have a hard-on!
Yes yes of course boys will be distracted no matter what girls are wearing but obviously there are varying degrees of distraction, and it’s worth at least attempting to solve the issue
(within reason)
Smart school.
They don’t let kids (girls?) wear tights of any kind at my 13 yr old’s junior high, without some kind of … like a dress, or something, that goes down to a certain point. I assume the high school has a similar policy. This policy has been in place for some years, but rural Nevada tends to pass stuff like this without comment.
Rural NV generally = hardcore Mormon and associated dress code.
I still have yet to hear a good argument against uniforms at school at all levels.
Well i’m from England so I had to wear a school uniform, and i can tell you girls still manage to work around the rules to wear ridiculously tight fitting clothes. Not complaining of course.
I’ve still to hear a good argument in favor of uniforms at schools at all levels.
seriously? uniforms are proven to increase grades, retention and moral. over and over again in study after study. if you don’t consider improving those things in our students to be good things then that’s basically another argument.
You know what else increases grades? The school having enough books for its students. I’d rather my local school system’s already tight budget be put towards acquiring the materials that it desperately needs than being wasted on a uniform nobody needs.
@LoveWaffle Schools only pick up the tab for uniforms in cases of extreme need. Most often, the school board works with local retailers to make sure there are very affordable options available to the community so that families can easily and cheaply fulfill uniform requirements. And it almost always ends up saving families money overall.
I’m a huge proponent of children’s individuality – and I went to art school as a kid – and even I don’t think school uniforms are a terrible idea in most cases.
My kids went to a school that required uniforms, and there were usually plenty of used ones to be had. Affluent parents would take outgrown uniforms, pants, skirts, shirts, and sweaters, to the school closet. My school clothing budget was tiny compared to buying clothes to wear to the public school. And no arguments in the morning about what to wear!
@LoveWAffle – You’ve still to hear a woman say ‘Yes’
@LoveWaffle , uniforms vs textbooks is a false dilemma.
It may come as a surprise to you, but schools that require students to wear uniforms they purchase themselves are also still able to buy textbooks. Which is weird, right? I mean it’s almost as if the two aren’t even related in the slightest.
In what way, exactly, would a uniform improve grades? There’s no WAY wearing the same drab outfit would make me any happier or more focused. And I didn’t even wear anything fancy or namebrand. Just the idea of having that choice snatched from me would’ve probably left me pissed off and more reluctant to return to school at the beginning of the fall.
Glad I escaped before they sentenced me to that.
@sage your (probably uneducated) opinion on the subject is irrelevant. the science is in. in study after study, school after school, uniforms increase academic achievement and graduation rates.
Schools must step in for parents sometimes; we’re sorry your little snowflake was forced to wear something besides some skin-tight spandex. Google “in loco parentis” and learn something already. Yes, teenagers lack agency in certain cases; they can’t be trusted to be adults, therefore there has to be rules.
A lot of adults can’t be trusted to be adults, therefore there has to be rules.
I can’t imagine how painful my boners would have been when I was 15 if chicks were wearing yoga pants.
They still wore tight “exercise” pants in the early 2000’s. Complete with thongs sticking out. It was glorious, until of course the inevitable backlash, and the “t-shirt over the ass” style that followed. Luckily I was almost done with college by then.
Right now the high waist “mom jeans” look is kind of the backlash of the low-rise jeans girls wore back then. I’d say give it about 10 years and the low rise will make a comeback. Hopefully with ass cheeks visible like they do right now.
And rightfully so
My Google search history
Full of ‘Yoga Pants’
Couldn’t they have just said that it was against the school dress code? I mean, my school banned sweatpants and other athletic wear, and yoga pants could fall into that category. I can honestly understand where a school wouldn’t want their students running around in yoga pants. But there’s a way to handle it without opening up a Pandora’s Box of problems.
I say this as someone who loves yoga pants, BTW.
Agreed. Being on the opposite side if the yoga pants line (if you’re not actively exercising, wear normal pants), phrasing this better would make a lot more sense than the ONG BONERS way they put it now.
heh heh…Box…heh heh
Pictures or gtfo Patty Boots
lol this is a load of shit
I went to Catholic high school in the mid 90s. Trust me plaid skirts and thigh highs are no better than yoga pants.
My last year in catholic school (sophomore year) was awesome. By that time, the gals knew how to bend the rules and show more skin than deemed “appropriate”. Along with heels that were also a little too tall. I will never forget this one time when the girl sitting across from me half stood up to talk to her friend sitting in front of her, and her skirt was so short that doing so, and being basically bent over gave me a view she figured no one would see since we were in the back of the room.
Her panties were orange by the way. I had plenty of time to determine the color.
Sounds more like a jealous old lady than anything else. Males aren’t just walking erections believe it or not.
Not.
Ah public school, where teachers can call students prostitutes.
A burqa solves this problem.
I think you guys got this mixed up. I, as a sexist, am definitely pro yoga pants. And I’m not too sure that kid you mentioned is forever traumatized from basically living in a frickin porno.
You might even argue that peer pressure on little girls to wear revealing clothes (you know, the kind that is sexist in comic books) isn’ exactly the opposite of sexism.
Women shouldn’t be objectified, but when little Suzy is proudly displaying her Camel Toe… well Just saying….
Am I the only person who thought the most surprising thing in that video was that the school was called Devils Lake High School.
It’s less surprising cause the town is called Devils Lake. More surprising is that it’s also the town Jesus Camp takes place in
Only problem I have with yoga pants is when someone who is out of shape wears them. FABRIC SHOULD NOT BE STRETCHED LIKE THAT!
Fat people need love today dammit.
They can eat till they are happy, but out of my damn sight!
Love to say my state is on the frontline of this bullshit. *sad trumpet*
This is a really big deal you guys!
Q) Name something harder than Chinese calculus?
A) Billy in North Dakota*
* — we would also accept “Billy’s Teacher in North Dakota” as an acceptable answer…
“You said the teachers were ogling my daughter.” “No, I said yoga pants were distracting the staff.” HEY-YOOOO!
I’m all for teenage girls dressing like sluts.
What’s the point of being a teenage girl otherwise, really?
Over the summer I had 2 instances where I saw a group of 5 or so teenage girls all wearing jean shorts so short that you could see their ass cheeks, and not just a little bit of “fold” either. I mean like 20% of the total cheek. High-school was eons ago and I don’t get out much so I must know, is this a thing now?
I saw these two girls on Sunday and the one girl, besides being gorgeous, just had her underbun totally showing. I mean…am i supposed to look? not look? wipe the chair when she leaves?
@Vice4Life Look man, if you peek through a teenage girl’s window once while she’s playing dress up with her friends, I might believe it’s an accident. But if it happens twice…
The first time was outside, actually on a street corner. 2nd time was in the subway in Manhattan.
Can we all agree that “Cool Mom” in that video deserves some applause?
I seem to remember schools having a problem with baggy jeans back in the 90’s.
I sat next to a girl who only wore mini skirts in 9th grade biology. I got a ‘D’ in 9th grade biology.
Had to be a “D” huh Carmelo?
That was only the only D.
So they wanted to get the male perspective on the wandering eyes of boys and they asked…Clay Aiken? I’m not sure who’s more confused, him or me.
Oh man. So many comments on this story. I love it.
It’s see through! She’s giving the “do me” pose pic! Don’t ban yoga pants. I love yoga pants. Now she’s gonna wear mini skirts or those leggings that are kinda see through. AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT SEES SHE’S NOT WEARING UNDIES? No wonder dicks are hitting the wall! and the old lady teachers are jealous cuz they are no longer perky. Stay young…..
If you are still in school you ARE a CHILD!
Flaunt yourself around like that and you will end up being a baby with a baby.
And school girl outfits are a fantasy for too many people that’s why that argument hasn’t come up. Those girls will roll up the skirts and button down the tops or do whatever they can to be raunchy. If they are like that.
The school I student teach at has a similar rule for a similar reason. Parent’s on the school board said their sons were distracted by the yoga pants, but honestly, they just don’t give a damn about school. The girls could be covered head to toe and they would still be distracted by something.
All I can say is I went to a couple student fairs this summer and the girls are wearing short SHORT shorts that the ass cheeks are sliding through. Mind you these are junior high girls. I was creeped out. I wasn’t looking at them like they were attractive but just shocked someone’s dad said that was ok for their little angel to wear.
Personally I think the parents should be the ones saying what is right and wrong with what their kids are wearing, but they ain’t saying jack squat.
God, I’m old.
WHY ISN’T SOMEONE YELLING ABOUT THE LESBIANS AND ABOUT HOW ONLY MENTIONING DISTRACTED BOYS IS SEXIST AND HETERONORMATIVE BIGOTRY. I THOUGHT THIS WAS THE FUCKING INTERNET!!
Sorry, I just got a little confused there.
If you were a lesbian, and you woke up in North Dakota, would you really stick around?
That kid at 1:15 STILL had a boner just thinking about yoga pants.
We can be concerned with more than 1 thing at a time. Girls shouldn’t be wearing that shit to school, period.
Gotta be a troll post
Half of these comments are the reason I make sure my teenage girl dresses responsibly and conservative. She knows that men are going to objectify her regardless of what she wears but she isn’t going to invite it either. It’s called responsible parenting. She’s allowed to wear yoga pants but at school she’s covered. However, from the stories she tells me, there are many girls who dress to be objectified and it happens over and over. It just will regardless of what the rules are in school.
Of course there are no rules for what boys should wear. What about tight shirts? Pants that hang low? I never see stories about those.
I hear that boys’ bodies and girls’ bodies are different. That probably has something to do with it.
And I’m sure the boys have restrictions as well. Hats and shit like that. Also yoga pants.
Let me tell you somethin’
This is my home town. Yeah! And as a bald, creepy old man I am very much against this. Near as I can figure someone’s husband looked a little too long and hard at some sixteen year-old ass. Can’t say I blame him since I’m 13 and shit. But his wife didn’t care for that. And now Devils Lake has fallen on hard times!
Was there an article? I never got past the banner image.
“Call me crazy, but maybe we should be less concerned with tight pants and more worried about issues like bullying and social media and sexting and dick pics and, oh yeah, students having threesomes with teachers twice their age.”
Or better yet! Focus on teaching and getting the kids to study and let their parents worry about all that other shit.