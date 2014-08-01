A Police Officer Had To Remind People Not To Contact Law Enforcement Over Facebook Being Down

#Facebook
News & Culture Writer
08.01.14 3 Comments
475171417

Getty Image

Facebook went down for a little bit earlier today. Did you notice? It was down for a little bit, and then it came back up. That sure was a very minor inconvenience, wasn’t it? I’m guessing you probably looked at Twitter for a little bit, or hopefully even UPROXX *makes awkward thumbs up gesture*, and then went back to Facebook and resumed business as usual. (And by “business as usual,” we all know that means stalking your ex, your partner’s ex, or your ex’s partner.)

What you probably didn’t do was alert law enforcement, which some people did apparently, forcing Los Angeles police officer Sgt. Burton Brink to tweet the following:

We are all completely doomed as a society.

(Via Yahoo! Tech)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook
TAGS911 callsFacebooklaw enforcementlos angelesOUR DUMB CENTURYPEOPLE ARE DUMB

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP