A Politician Will Pay $100K For ‘Sex Videos’ Of Reviled Wild Animal-Killing Cheerleader Kendall Jones

Rough week for hunters and/or blonde girls. Axelle Despiegelaere lost her modeling contract, Steven Spielberg was revealed to be nothing more than a no-good dinosaur killer, and Kendall Jones, the Texas cheerleader who made a lot of people mad, is…continuing to make a lot of people mad.

We’ll get to that, but first, this picture.

Yup, that’s Kendall getting smushed by a lion. It originally appeared on the “Kill Kendall Jones” Facebook page, which has since been removed for violating the social media network’s Terms of Not Wishing Murder on a Human You’ve Never Met, or something. Kendall has also deleted the photos that got her in trouble in the first place, and replaced with glossy pictures of deer and puppies. Meanwhile, in Virgina, a self-described “left wing liberal” politician is offering good money to see Kendall naked.

According to the Blaze, wishful-thinking Virginia native Dickinson “considers himself a candidate for the 7th congressional district seat that will be vacated…at the end of this term.” (He has no official ties to any political party, though.) When asked why he’s bothering shaming a teenager, he responded, “I think anything that stops these people from killing these animals is legal.” And as for this tweet:

Well, that’s just Mike being REAL.