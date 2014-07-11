A Politician Will Pay $100K For ‘Sex Videos’ Of Reviled Wild Animal-Killing Cheerleader Kendall Jones

Rough week for hunters and/or blonde girls. Axelle Despiegelaere lost her modeling contract, Steven Spielberg was revealed to be nothing more than a no-good dinosaur killer, and Kendall Jones, the Texas cheerleader who made a lot of people mad, is…continuing to make a lot of people mad.
We’ll get to that, but first, this picture.
Yup, that’s Kendall getting smushed by a lion. It originally appeared on the “Kill Kendall Jones” Facebook page, which has since been removed for violating the social media network’s Terms of Not Wishing Murder on a Human You’ve Never Met, or something. Kendall has also deleted the photos that got her in trouble in the first place, and replaced with glossy pictures of deer and puppies. Meanwhile, in Virgina, a self-described “left wing liberal” politician is offering good money to see Kendall naked.
According to the Blaze, wishful-thinking Virginia native Dickinson “considers himself a candidate for the 7th congressional district seat that will be vacated…at the end of this term.” (He has no official ties to any political party, though.) When asked why he’s bothering shaming a teenager, he responded, “I think anything that stops these people from killing these animals is legal.” And as for this tweet:
Well, that’s just Mike being REAL.
By the looks of him this dude would probably pay $100K for ‘sex videos’ of the autistic bag lady down by the Kroger with the sexy velcro shoes.
Is he asking for that? Because I can get that shit, hell I’ll do it for 5K.
8 year olds, dude.
No actual “legitimate” politician describes themselves as a “Left-Wing Liberal” even if they are.
This is all complete bullshit propaganda. Lazily done bullshit propaganda at that.
oh so he’s not really a politician just some crazy creep?
Yeah I was wondering that as well. ‘Self-described’ isn’t a good starting point for his being an actual politician. Plus his political website seems to have been taken down.
So, poachers run rampant killing rhino’s for their horn, or tigers for their fangs, so some herbalist can sell a bullshit potion to Chinese businessman so he can get a hard-on, and no one gives a shit. But a white American girl goes on a legal safari and posts some pictures, and we’re going have her lose her job, try to get her expelled from college, and publicly shame her further by trying to dig up a naked pictures of her.
Look I don’t like the concept of safari’s as much as the next guy (and I hunt deer for food), but if you care about the animals there are far greater threats then this girl. But fuck it, lets keep picking on her because she’s an easy target and hot.
This world is doomed.
Thank you. I will drink a beer in honor of this reasoned, rational comment.
Logical thoughts, and therefore, unwelcome on the web, ser!
Being a one-upper that He is, The Mighty Feklahr will dedicate the next shot of whiskey (well the one after this because I haven’t finished writing) in honour of the Same.
Dor sho gha! That one doesn’t count!
Wait, let Him try again! 1-2…
Who said nobody gives a shit about poachers? She chose to post the pics, now she’s dealing with the consequences.
Talk about your false equivalences.
if the one posing next to the dead lion were the old dude, and the one protesting it on twitter were a 17 year old chick, this would hardly be news i suspect
Well it’s a lot easier to rage against an easy target to feel your moral superiority over the common person than it is to actually do something good.
@Romica – I do not think that word means what you think it means.
@a_spikejonzejoint – Good point. I’d guess it would hardly be news if she wasn’t hot, successful, and intelligent too. Are all the fat broads posing with their kills on FB angst-ridden due to lack of attention? Probably.
Furthermore, h8erzzz need to read up, Cheetahburgers is a real thing and this girl is actually feeding the famine stricken in Africa. The Mighty Feklahr hopes that your tax deductible donation to UNICEF fulfills your American guilt, Rommies!
I would not vote for any politician want pay a teenager to see her naked-especially when he posts it on social media. No matter the political party, no matter what I think of her hunting hobby-that’s just gross.
Speaking for the left-wing liberals, fuck this guy.
He’ll only fuck you if you are an under aged Aryan…
@Otto Man – Did you type that or just copy/paste it from one of the thousands of comments you make about the GOP? ;)
I would also like said video.
For 100K, I could get really good at Photoshop. If he’s dumb enough to post shit like that, hes dumb enough to fall for my poor blending skills.
Can I get away with selling him a porn video with a blonde with a similar body type if I make sure they never show her face? Because I could clearly use 100k more than this asshat.