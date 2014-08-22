A Porn Star Wants New Boobs, So She’s Having A ‘Ball-A-Thon’ To Pay For Them

Zoe Zebra, star of Audition XXX Quebec and Hot Lesbians but you already knew that, is an, ahem, adult movie performer who would like bigger boobs. To help pay for said bigger boobs, Zebra is hosting a sex marathon in Quebec, where she’ll “sleep” with 25 men, footage of which will be streamed online, and she’ll use the profits to get her breast augmentation surgery. (That is a very different sentence if you pretend it’s an actual zebra going through this). Because it’s 2014, there’s even a Facebook page for her Boule-o-thon, which literally translates to “Ball-a-Thon.” Superb.

1 BALL-A-THON in the WORLD LOL Zoe wants BREAST IMPLANTS AD4X and realized his dream by organizing the first BALL-A-THON to offer her breasts! ZOE offered to spend 25 guys at a party in exchange for new balls, so the goal is 25 ejaculations! So put on your mask and just fulfill her wish for a good cause. Zoe will help its PORNSTARS friends there, to awaken all these fine members of the audience! A wet t-shirt will be organized with the assistance of the girls! In price: $ 250 DVD, a t-shirt for each participating AD4X and a one month subscription to the site AD4X.com ‘s to the winner! Beautiful people, a unique atmosphere, excitement, orgasm waiting for you. We promise you a full erection!

Don’t make promises you can’t keep. Admission is $15 (tax included!), and don’t worry, masks and condoms are provided, in case you’re shy when it comes to having sex on camera with a porn star who wants new boobs in a “trailer next to a strip club.” IN CANADA.

The Daily Dot via Facebook