A Pregnant Woman Begging For Money In San Diego Was Seen Driving Off In A Mercedes-Benz

A pregnant woman who had been seen panhandling for money with her young son for months at a San Diego shopping center was seen getting into a Mercedes Benz and driving away, according to ABC10 news.
A local woman, Melissa Smith, had seen the pair, sometimes accompanied by the woman’s boyfriend or husband, several times over the course of two months. It was only on this particular occasion earlier this week that Smith observed them getting into the expensive car after taking money from several Good Samaritans.
“Lo and beyond they were in front of us,” she said. “Here they are counting money, laughing and their little boy is not in a car seat or seat belt. He’s all the way in the front seat with them.”
Smith said she took pictures on the car and license plate and watched them drive to another shopping plaza on Bonita Road.
It was at this point that Smith decided to play True Detective: Bust the Pregnant Lady and followed the woman to her next location.
“I’m going to take these photos so I can show my friends so they don’t give them their money. They don’t need it. They are driving a Benz,” said Smith. She said the woman saw her taking the pictures and started yelling at Smith to stop.
“Next thing I know, she picked up this big boulder,” Smith said, “I don’t know if pregnant people can do that. She puts it over her head and starts coming at me with this rock.”
ABC10 was able to run the license plate and tracked the vehicle to an Encinitas apartment complex. A woman who they were able to contact by telephone claimed that she had just moved into the apartment and the previous tenants had suddenly picked up and left.
Now, it’s very, very possible that this couple may have just recently fallen on some hard times, so I don’t want to play the judge, jury and executioner, here — but then again, innocent people don’t usually try to throw boulders at other people. I think I heard that on an episode of Law and Order once.
So? Bunch of busybodies. Was what she was doing illegal? If not, piss off. Warren Buffett can stand on the side of the road and ask for money. You know what you do? Don’t give them any money. Easy peasy and get on with your day.
The generally-accepted understanding is that by standing at an intersection asking for money you, in fact, need money. As in, have no other source of income/destitute/homeless etc. Whether or not that money is for food, or drugs/booze and if you should give to them at all is it’s own debate. Using your unborn child and son as props to beg for money is, for sure, despicable. Maybe not against the law, but despicable nonetheless.
Didn’t say it wasn’t immoral, but if it’s not illegal, go about your business.
Well, be assured, @virnomine, it’s illegal. Panhandling is illegal, and fraud is illegal. As is trespassing. And, depending on the state, having no visible means of support.
This is what libertarians actually believe.
Luxury cars don’t hold their value. What I’m seeing is an early 2000s E320, which, depending on condition, history, mileage, etc., is worth $5000-$6000. Would this woman be complaining if it were a similar year Toyota Camry? Basically the same resale value.
Aaaand this is why I dont give panhandlers money.
I used to give people money all the time, now I only give them food. Once you live in a city riddled with bums, you become less apathetic.
Also, this is nothing compared to other countries, while it’s ridiculous, children are exploited like crazy in third world countries.
I dunno. I moved to SoCal about a year and a half ago in an area that has quite a few panhandlers. I’ve never heard about so many people just needing a few bucks for the bus.
Just realized I never made my point. I’ve become more apathetic towards them, I find.
@Eckeaux I used apathetic wrong. I meant that I just don’t give a fuck anymore, whatever it is they need money for.
Then we’re in perfect agreement, good buddy. I’m sure there’s several that have fallen on hard times, but I’ve seen far too many on the same street corners for 16 months wearing clothes that are good enough to go across the street and apply for a job at McDonald’s. It’s tough to feel bad when someone is clearly not doing anything to improve their lot in life.
As AG said, it’s worse in third world countries. Like L.A.
A fool and his money are soon parted, because there’s a sucker born every minute.
Hole-fuk Ok. This story will blow your mind like it did mine when I saw this. I saw this woman and her son, at my local Safeway here in Washington State (Kirkland area) about 2 months ago. I admit, I was also taken in by this sad scene, so I went in and got them a safeway gift card to use for food, and bought the little boy a matchbox car cause he looked bored. I saw them there a few times, but haven’t seen them there for some time now…i guess they are in SoCal… Anyways….same exact woman, by the looks of the images here, she didn’t seem to get bigger from when I saw her. And she’s using the exact same skittles sign she used here. Unbelievable. If i see her again, i’ll probably hunt out the Benz in the parking lot and call the authorities. I felt so bad to see someone like this in this situation, I even told my wife about it when I got home, and how it killed me to see people in that situation…so sad…yet my family and I are so blessed. I just wanted to help. This is bullsh*t that people do this.