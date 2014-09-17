A Racist Old Coot In Queens Is Terrorizing His Immigrant Neighbors By Posting Porn In His Windows

In case you were wondering, racism is still alive and well in Queens, New York. An elderly Queens Village man has been terrorizing his neighborhood by posting explicit pornographic materials in his windows. Local law enforcement can’t seem to catch him in the act because as soon as they show up at the man’s house — known only as “Jimmy,” — he takes the pictures down only to put them back as soon as cops leave.

And what is the motivation behind this crass display? The old fart is displeased that an Indian family moved in next door. You know, those Indians, ruining everything with their loud rock and roll music.

Sanjeev Aggurawal and his family are the neighbors the pictures appear to be aimed at offending the most. “He’s upset because some Indian guy moved in next door. That’s the basic thing,” Sanjeev Aggurawal said.

When confronted with an ABC7 News reporter, Jimmy gave the following excuse as to why he had the pictures on display:

“My name is Jim Dolan; I’m a reporter with Channel 7, why do you have them up there?” Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan asked. “I’m drying them out, they got damp last night,” Jimmy said. “That’s my artwork,” Jimmy said.

Ok, I don’t even want to know an 80-something (I’m assuming) year-old man’s porn “gets damp,” but I’ll lock that up in the vault of Things I Never Want to Think About. Anyway, if I were this guy’s neighbors, I would not take this sh*t lying down. I’d retaliate by sending him expired 35-cent grocery store coupons and bags of Werther’s Originals filled with dog poop. That, my friends, is how you take down an elderly person.

