A Racist Old Coot In Queens Is Terrorizing His Immigrant Neighbors By Posting Porn In His Windows

In case you were wondering, racism is still alive and well in Queens, New York. An elderly Queens Village man has been terrorizing his neighborhood by posting explicit pornographic materials in his windows. Local law enforcement can’t seem to catch him in the act because as soon as they show up at the man’s house — known only as “Jimmy,” — he takes the pictures down only to put them back as soon as cops leave.
And what is the motivation behind this crass display? The old fart is displeased that an Indian family moved in next door. You know, those Indians, ruining everything with their loud rock and roll music.
Sanjeev Aggurawal and his family are the neighbors the pictures appear to be aimed at offending the most. “He’s upset because some Indian guy moved in next door. That’s the basic thing,” Sanjeev Aggurawal said.
When confronted with an ABC7 News reporter, Jimmy gave the following excuse as to why he had the pictures on display:
“My name is Jim Dolan; I’m a reporter with Channel 7, why do you have them up there?” Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan asked. “I’m drying them out, they got damp last night,” Jimmy said.
“That’s my artwork,” Jimmy said.
Ok, I don’t even want to know an 80-something (I’m assuming) year-old man’s porn “gets damp,” but I’ll lock that up in the vault of Things I Never Want to Think About. Anyway, if I were this guy’s neighbors, I would not take this sh*t lying down. I’d retaliate by sending him expired 35-cent grocery store coupons and bags of Werther’s Originals filled with dog poop. That, my friends, is how you take down an elderly person.
Perhaps his family should be notified that he’s either had a stroke and lost whatever shred of self-censorship he had before, OR he’s a cretin and a racist, OR his pipes have burst and have gotten his artwork “damp.”
Sometimes when I have a “stroke” my porn gets damp
Um, throw a rock through his fucking window? Go up there and punch him in the face?
If our grandparent’s generation saw what complete pussies we’ve become they might not have fought the Revolutionary War against the Arab Vietnamese in the first place!
Is it safe to assume he’s racist only on the fact that his Indian neighbor says that he is? That sounds like every liberals go-to accusation.
Yeah, there’s nothing so far that says he’s racist, he may just hate foreigners in general or that family in specific. Going straight for “racist old man” is just a way to demonize him.
How do we know that the porn isn’t “artistic”? If that’s the case, it might be beautiful. The subtext of this article is anti-intellectual age discrimination
LOL. Yeah, let’s not jump to any conclusions about the old man putting porn in his windows to piss off his non-white neighbors. God forbid we mar his reputation. Maybe he’s really nice, but doesn’t like their cat.
Some top-notch indirect reporting here, Uproxx.
Dad?
Queens is discriminating and it doesn’t matter what race you are. When I moved there for awhile I thought I had moved to a foreign country. The Greek women were the rudest. They would refuse to speak English and one of them turned to me and said, “I bet this bothers you that we aren’t talking in English”, to which I replied. “I don’t think you’d be saying anything I’d be interested in anyway.” Little did they know that their husbands were ‘double dating’ with me and my Greek boyfriend with women their husbands had met on the internet.
I’m with you, brother. I’m hanging a hustler right next to my confederate flag. Goddamn Mormon sons of bitches
“Local law enforcement can’t seem to catch him in the act because as soon as they show up at the man’s house — known only as “Jimmy,” — he takes the pictures down only to put them back as soon as cops leave.”
Um… there is video of him putting the pictures in the window. What more evidence do the cops need?
They got some mushmouthed reporters up there, don’t they?
Show up at his door in a trench coat, speedo and slippers her would stop
Spoken like a true beta fag
So says the descendant of immigrants.
“as soon as they show up at the man’s house — known only as “Jimmy”
“Hey, we got another call, we gotta go visit Jimmy the House.”
“Isn’t that where Mr. Smith, the old perv, lives?”
“Yeah, but his house is known as Jimmy.”
i live in the uk, and if i saw that in a window, i would be pissed off, does not matter what the family are , they could be Chinese, british ,Irish or full white Americans they have kids there are other kids in the area and it is wrong on so many levels , i bet if a white american was living there with kids you would all be omg it is so wrong. but as it is not…. maybe some people need to start looking in the mirror and judging themselves .
The should do a gofundme to build a giant rock climbing wall in front of the view of his house and have a big mural of Hindu gods painted on the back.