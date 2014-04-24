A Remake-Producing Virus Has Infected ‘Cabin Fever’

As much as we may send up remakes around here, if it has a new twist on a story, or the story was better than how it was told, remakes aren’t necessarily bad. One of the three movies tied for the most Oscars, Ben-Hur, is actually a remake. That said, we can’t say the latest news from the remake world bodes well.
As you may have guessed, Cabin Fever, the movie that made Eli Roth’s career, is on the remake block. For those who haven’t been following the Cabin Fever franchise, it’s amusingly messy as only direct-to-video releases can be. The director of the sequel attempted to disown it and discovered that since he wasn’t part of the Director’s Guild, he had to suffer with his name on it. But apparently it made enough money that a prequel, directed by comic book artist Kaare Andrews, is on the way later this year for Canadians in theaters, and in the US on June 26th.
So, with that proud legacy behind them, what’s happening with the remake? More drama, according to Bloody Disgusting!
Originally, Indomina [the production company behind the sequels] had planned on shooting back-to-back sequels, with the fourth film in the franchise being the cruise ship-themed Outbreak, penned by Adam and Deborah Marcus. The film was scrapped.
Now, sources at Cannes tell Bloody Disgusting that a remake of Roth’s classic 2002 cabin-in-the-woods splatterfest will go into production – without Indomina.
So, yes, instead of a cheap cruise ship movie, they’re going to do a cheap remake. We are sure absolutely nothing can go wrong. By the way, this is being produced by Cary Elwes’ brother. No, really.
It’s also only about a decade old, so we’re looking forward to more horror classics from that era being remade for no good reason. Like Ghost Ship! Or Fear Dot Com! Or Carrie… oh, wait.
There ought to be rules about use of the word “classic.” Otherwise I can see abuse.
“Adam Sandler’s classic Jack and Jill”
“The classic 2013 version of The Lone Ranger”
“We’re going to remake that classic 2011 movie Bad Teacher.”
Horror fandom is rather loose with the word. And they get pissy fast if you disagree with them.
Of all the crappy movies they could remake why’d they have to go and fuck with one of my favorites? Unless Ryder Strong is reprising his role I want no part of it.
Ahhh, the shaving scene still gives me chills.
I’ll always have a soft spot for Cabin Fever due to the cast. You got the blonde stoner from the beginning of Super Troopers (Joey Kern), the always nude foreign exchange student from Not Another Teen Movie (Cerina Vincent), Jordan Ladd, and every girl who grew up in the 90’s bad boy with the heart of gold crush, Rider Strong. Good times.
Siskel & Ebert’s rule of remakes: Remake bad movies and make them good. Not the other way around.
Anyone hungry for pancakes?
PANCAKES!
PAAANCAAAKES
This movie sucked before, too. Be honest with yourself, everyone.
I was always under the assumption that doing the sequel made Ti West’s career pick up? Or am I wrong?
Maybe, but he did disown that movie, so I don’t think he sees it that way.