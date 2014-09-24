This San Francisco Restaurant Owner Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh*t’ About Picky Eaters

San Francisco has become Ground Zero for contentious restaurants. Last week, we told you about Botto Bistro co-owner Davide Cerretini, who asked customers to give his restaurant one-star reviews as a f*ck you to Yelp. And now we have James Chu, the owner and chef of Chinese restaurant SO, and he’s sick and tired of picky foodies with their “no MSG” this and “gluten-free” that.
The owner of the SO restaurant in San Francisco temporarily closed his business earlier this week in a battle with what he calls “hard to please” customers. A sign was posted on the business that they use MSG, do not buy organic, and they don’t care about gluten free.
James Chu stands by the sign because he says he’s tired of catering to hard to satisfy patrons. Chu gave an example of an interaction that prompted him to temporarily close.
“The second guy came up to me and said, ‘The rule is, if we don’t like it we don’t have to pay.’ And as he walked out he started cursing at me and that’s when I went poof,” said Chu. (Via)
If you can’t watch the video, know that “poof” equals “explodes like the dude’s head in Scanners.” Let’s try a social experiment: move every restaurant out of San Francisco and into Idaho, except for Arby’s. Then we’ll see how much complaining those kale-munchers do.
Good for him. When the return on catering to picky customers is less than the cost of catering to them, all restaurants should have this mindset. “The customer is always right” is a catchy slogan but generally not true. Many customers are needy (or scamming) assholes who aren’t worth the time and energy.
My expectation of a restaurant: I get what I ordered timely and delivered to me in a professional manner. My satisfaction with the meal and meeting the previous criteria will determine whether I return to your establishment. The end.
Well said.
Fuck these lame ass gluten free bastards…. stop going to spots where you dont like the food. Stop trynna change shit. Yelp is dumb ass tool and the people that use it are fuckin liars.
Eating healthy food is awesome, but fucking over people that were perfectly fine before they met you is lame ass fuck
As someone who worked in a kitchen during high school and college, I applaud this man.
Those customer complaints sound less like picky eating and more like hipster nonsense. And anyone who stands up to hipster nonsense is fine by me.
Exactly. He should add to the sign: “We do not serve hipsters”.
Can I subscribe to you newsletter and put a +gogol on your post?
So we got a reverse Gran Turino situation. A crotchety heroic Asian Man is standing up to awful white people who are terrorizing a neighborhood
“What are you crackers up to?”
A white guy, a french man , a European walks into a bar.
Asian bartender say”You buy now, o get outa bar!”
Where can I donate to make this movie a reality?
@PeteCampellFallingdownstairs @SuperHans
Donnie Yen and Jet Li open a noodle bar in San Francisco and kung fu the shit out of hipsters that complain about MSG and gluten. It’s a 4 1/2 hour character study
If you’re worried about being healthy, you probably shouldn’t be eating Chinese food.
God, what happened to just putting your balls on their food, lying to them and going about your day?
I wonder if Vince was one of the customers he is speaking of. JUST KIDDING VINCE
‘The rule is, if we don’t like it we don’t have to pay.’, WHat the fuck is wrong with this person, in what other situation would anyone think this is in anyway an acceptable thing to say or demand in a retail environment. I’d love to see this asshole try and do that in any other retail setting and get his ass arrested.
Yeah thats the height of an assholish entitled belief. I mean holy shit. I’ve eaten plenty of things I didn’t like at a restaurant, and that was on me! Shit you won’t like everything you idiots.
I blame Meg Ryan.
This man is a national treasure.
This is all about the hipster who live in SF. I live right outside the city and I can’t stand going to that place to eat. Everyone is pretentious/entitled, everyone makes too much money, everyone is on their iPhone the entire time, and everyone is wearing skinny jeans. Get this – they now add a health care surcharge to your bill. It’s a nightmare.
‘Everyone’?
“We don’t like it, we don’t pay” – fuck that guy, what an asshole. You eat the food, regardless of how shitty it is, you pay the motherfucking bill.
especially considering this isn’t even about the quality of the food so much as the ingredients that guy can super go fuck himself.
I totally agree with this policy but think he didn’t handle it well. It is SF; there are a shit ton of places where hippies can go and eat their gluten-free, dairy-free, MSG-free, happiness-free foods. Don’t ruin the few remaining places that cater to people who don’t give a shit. I eat well and am very health conscious but I want places like this to go to occasionally when I want to have a cheat meal and wake up bloated like Violet in Willy Wonka the next day.
This is what happens when you don’t beat your kids.