This San Francisco Restaurant Owner Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh*t’ About Picky Eaters

San Francisco has become Ground Zero for contentious restaurants. Last week, we told you about Botto Bistro co-owner Davide Cerretini, who asked customers to give his restaurant one-star reviews as a f*ck you to Yelp. And now we have James Chu, the owner and chef of Chinese restaurant SO, and he’s sick and tired of picky foodies with their “no MSG” this and “gluten-free” that.

The owner of the SO restaurant in San Francisco temporarily closed his business earlier this week in a battle with what he calls “hard to please” customers. A sign was posted on the business that they use MSG, do not buy organic, and they don’t care about gluten free.

James Chu stands by the sign because he says he’s tired of catering to hard to satisfy patrons. Chu gave an example of an interaction that prompted him to temporarily close.

“The second guy came up to me and said, ‘The rule is, if we don’t like it we don’t have to pay.’ And as he walked out he started cursing at me and that’s when I went poof,” said Chu. (Via)