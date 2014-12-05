A School Bully Asked The Girl He Once Tormented On A Date. She Stood Him Up And Left This Scathing Note.

When Louisa Manning was 12 years old, she was harassed by her fellow students about her weight, her monobrow, and she was called a “manbeast.” The photo above on the left is then — the picture on the right? That’s now. She’s a lovely 22-year-old Oxford University student, and last week she “bumped into the man [who bullied her] at a university ball and…he asked her on a date on Facebook.” Manning accepted, but didn’t show up.

Instead, she asked the waitress to hand him a photo and piece of paper.

The note reads:

Hey [name obscured], So sorry I can’t join you tonight. Remember year 8, when I was fat and you made fun of my weight? No? I do – I spent the following three years eating less than an apple a day. So I’ve decided to skip dinner. Remember the monobrow you mocked? The hairy legs you were disgusted by? Remember how every day for three years, you and your friends called me Manbeast? No perhaps you don’t – or you wouldn’t have seen how I look eight years later and deemed me fuckable enough to treat me like a human being. I thought I’d send you this as a reminder. Next time you think of me, picture that girl in this photo, because she’s the one who just stood you up. Louisa. (Via)

That’s a clever way of getting back at someone who made your childhood a living hell, and the bully in question still sounds like a tool (in his apology message, he wrote, “I was actually here to meet up looking for a chance to meet up looking to make friends, not because you are very good looking”), but: aren’t all 12 year olds the worst humans ever? If you made it through middle school without being called “fat” or “ugly” or a “fart face,” well, you must’ve been home schooled.

My point is, everyone from the age of 10 to 16 should be sent to a North Korean prison. They can come out when they turn 17.

Via BuzzFeed