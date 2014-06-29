A Shooting On Bourbon Street Has Left Nine People Injured

A dispute between two men led to gunfire breaking out early this morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. According to reports, the shooting has left nine people injured. Via Fox 8:

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Bourbon Street according to New Orleans police spokesman Frank Robertson. Superintendent Ronald Serpas said that “two cowardly young men” were trying to settle a dispute between themselves “without a moments care for anyone else.”

According to NOPD an unidentified woman is listed in critical condition, while seven other people are stable and one victim’s condition is unknown. According to Serpas, some of the victims are not from New Orleans.

All victims were taken to nearby hospitals and according to Serpas police were on the scene in seconds.

Graphic footage of the incident was captured by an EarthCam streaming Internet camera. In the video you can see the gun man pull out his weapon, shoot the man closest to him and then fire more shots down Bourbon Street.