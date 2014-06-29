A Shooting On Bourbon Street Has Left Nine People Injured

A dispute between two men led to gunfire breaking out early this morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. According to reports, the shooting has left nine people injured. Via Fox 8:
The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Bourbon Street according to New Orleans police spokesman Frank Robertson. Superintendent Ronald Serpas said that “two cowardly young men” were trying to settle a dispute between themselves “without a moments care for anyone else.”
According to NOPD an unidentified woman is listed in critical condition, while seven other people are stable and one victim’s condition is unknown. According to Serpas, some of the victims are not from New Orleans.
All victims were taken to nearby hospitals and according to Serpas police were on the scene in seconds.
Graphic footage of the incident was captured by an EarthCam streaming Internet camera. In the video you can see the gun man pull out his weapon, shoot the man closest to him and then fire more shots down Bourbon Street.
To describe these men who allegedly did this act of violence as “cowardly” is an understatement. Where are the two men now?
“These kinds of incidents will not go unanswered. NOPD was in the immediate vicinity at the time of the incident, and I am confident that between video evidence and eyewitness accounts, we will bring the perpetrators to justice. Our crime fighting efforts have brought murders in the city of New Orleans to a historic nearly 30-year low. But on days like today, the statistics don’t matter because every life is precious – from the 9th Ward to the French Quarter,” Landrieu said. “We will not rest until every corner of this city is safe.”
Serpas said that police know more about the shooters than they think. “We’re going to find these guys,” Serpas said. “I don’t have any doubt about it.”
Hopefully they’re arrested before they do anything else to hurt people. The fact that no one has yet died from their injuries is the only good thing we can take away from this. Let’s hope it stays that way.
