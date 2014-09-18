A Sleazy Married Man Grabbed A Waitress’ Butt, And It Only Got Worse From There

Laura Ramadi is a waitress at the trendy (read: expensive) Manhattan restaurant Lucky Strike who, during a recent shift, had her butt grabbed by sleazeball Brian Lederman, a 57-year-old managing director at Swiss Performance Management & Fiduciary. How do we know he’s sleazy? Let’s count off the reasons, based on something Ramadi wrote on her Facebook, which also details how she tracked down Lederman:
-He asked Laura if she was available “to go”
-He only left a $2 tip
-He’s married
-When interviewed by the New York Post about what happened, he replied:
“I clearly remember making a joke when the girl said, ‘What would you like,’ ” he said. “I kiddingly said, ‘I would like you to go with nothing on it.’ ”
He said he was furious that she claimed he did more than spew sleaze.
“That f*cking c*nt, for her to do something like that is pretty ridiculous,” he told the Post. He then threatened to make sure she doesn’t serve lunch in this town again.
“I will make sure she doesn’t get another job in New York City. I know everybody,” he raged. “The bar owners, the club owners — that’s a terrible thing to write about somebody.” (Via)
He also said, “I’ve grabbed plenty of girl’s asses in my life, but I’ve never grabbed hers,” implying that he had never met her before that night, which is weird. I thought he knew EVERYBODY.
Her?
In no way do I condone what this douche did. Sexual assault deserves a swift hard kick in the nuts, the wallet, and the freedom to walk around without being incarcerated for a bit.
Confronting him face to face doesn't let everyone know what a douche this guy it. Only people there at that exact moment.
Lucky Strike is a bowling alley on the west side. Wouldn't call it a trendy restaurant
If you click the link you see his tab was $15 and change. I don't think he had an "expensive lunch".
That's a 13.3% tip. Not great but it's not like he left $2 on a $500 tab.
So I’m not saying he’s not a total asshole….I’m just saying that’s not really a fair point to make as justification for him being a total asshole.
Lucky Strike……the bowling alley????
