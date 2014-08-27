A ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Selfie Gets Photobombed

08.27.14

LeVar Burton might be the most joyful human being on the planet, and that naturally flows into his selfies. Just not into Shatner, apparently.

Shot right before The Star Trek Experience rolled out in Chicago, here’s the full picture:

As awesome as it is, three questions spring out at us:

1) What the hell is with Shatner? The dude looks like he’s absolutely miserable. Have the prunes not kicked in yet? Is he thinking about $#!t My Dad Says and how it was unjust Surviving Jack got fewer episodes?

2) More people are going to expend more energy trying to find out who that random guy is in the back than we’ve spent on curing cancer, not least because both Robo and I spent easily five minutes trying to figure out who the hell he was. We’ve got nothing. If you’ve got an answer, let us know.

3) Worf is denied, yet again. In the interests of justice, we will now include the best Worf picture ever.

Much better.

