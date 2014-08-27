A ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Selfie Gets Photobombed

LeVar Burton might be the most joyful human being on the planet, and that naturally flows into his selfies. Just not into Shatner, apparently.
Shot right before The Star Trek Experience rolled out in Chicago, here’s the full picture:
As awesome as it is, three questions spring out at us:
1) What the hell is with Shatner? The dude looks like he’s absolutely miserable. Have the prunes not kicked in yet? Is he thinking about $#!t My Dad Says and how it was unjust Surviving Jack got fewer episodes?
2) More people are going to expend more energy trying to find out who that random guy is in the back than we’ve spent on curing cancer, not least because both Robo and I spent easily five minutes trying to figure out who the hell he was. We’ve got nothing. If you’ve got an answer, let us know.
3) Worf is denied, yet again. In the interests of justice, we will now include the best Worf picture ever.
Much better.
Oh Worf of House Martok, you will always be one of our favorite underdogs.
(The rest of the picture is nice too.)
You talking about Brent Spiner (Data)?
No. He’s talking about the dude in the back who looks like the love child of John Lithgow and Joe Lo Truglio.
I thought it was James Spader.
@Johnny Stuntcock Damn, that’s a spot-on interpretation of what that guy looks like.
Biff, that’s 100% what I figured this post was about whaen I saw the banner pic. I just assumed Spader strolled up and thought, “Odd; I know Bill, but I recognize LITERALLY none of the rest of them from ‘Boston Legal’.”
Honestly had to go back and look again to verify it WASN’T Spader.
Looks like ol Gates heard it was a money shot!
I so would.
Shatner looks great!
Yeah, Bill Shatner looks younger than half those other actors. Weird, huh?
$600 million buys you the best plastic surgery, if you want it.
Worf, you are the god damn head of security. You have two Starfleet Captains/ Admirals in your presence and you cant manage to either A: get in the fucking picture or B: shoo away the lookie loo in the background?
Damn Worf, way to fuck it up for all Klingons!
There’s a lot more rank than that, by the future events they showed, even Crusher would be a Captain by now if the show had continued. Troi’s probably the only one who didn’t get her own ship.
@middlehead Every time she was in command, everything went to shit.
I don’t usually get into animated gifs, but that worf one is glorious.
A friend of mine said he showed it to Michael Dorn and he had a laughing fit for like a straight minute.
I hope it was a good Klingon belly laugh.
Considering the mystery guy is wearing a lanyard, I’m going with “just some random handler that was guiding them out to do a panel.”
Other than that, who could he be? He’s clearly not Barclay, O’Brien, or any other peripheral character.
At most I’d believe he’s Data’s brother (not Lore), they kind of look alike.
Murdock is the star of every show he is on!! He is not a goddamn peripheral character!!!
He’s not anybody on the panel. But DAMN, dude’s familiar somehow.
Marina Sirtis turned into the Wicked Witch of the West so gradually I never even noticed.
Yeah, she might want to back away from the lens from now on.
If you are at a con, and Marina Sirtis is speaking at a panel, go. She’s hilarious and she’s completely honest about everything.
“Where’s Wesley?” – Nobody
I’m sure I remember Patrick Stewart being a grump about the ST thing for a long time after TNG ended. Classically trained act- TOR and all that. Went back to the stage. Blew up at interviewers who wanted to talk Picard.
Glad to see that he’s come around and embraces the whole thing now.
Part of it was that it was all people wanted to talk about, no matter what he was doing. Nimoy had the same problem.
Dude looks like Glenn Beck.
I’m the photo bomber. I’m a friend of the cast and I help them out at some conventions. Levar took this photo as I was trying to herd them towards the stage door. Since I couldn’t duck fast enough, I decided to back up and commit to the photobomb.
Thank you for solving the mystery!
Thanks for taking the time to post here. I was challenged to identify all the people in the photo, and it took me a bit of time to work you out :-) Do you by any chance know who the guy passing by in the top left is? I’d be eternally grateful if you could identify him for me!