A Teacher Who Slept With Her Student Put Inappropriate Photos On Facebook

06.10.14

Stephanie Amato, 30, is an eighth grade special education teacher in Philadelphia who turned herself into the authorities last week for allegedly having sex with one of her students. According to 6ABC, “the sex was consensual but illegal because the student is a minor.”

A police source told Action News there were “at least 10” sexual encounters between Amato and the victim.

“He’s not doing too well, he doesn’t want to go to school. He feels humiliated, since that happened he changed,” said the child’s father.

Sources say even though Amato knew she had to turn herself in to police Wednesday, she posted pictures on Facebook of herself hanging out with her students on Tuesday night. (Via)

I’m sure it was worth the 19 Likes, though.

