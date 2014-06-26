A Teen Went On A Brick Throwing Rampage After Getting Caught Taking Pictures Of His Junk

This moment has happened to all of us, I’m sure of it. We’re just minding our own business, taking pictures of our genitals with our cell phones and then mom busts in the room. As Dave Attell put it so eleoquently, the fantasy world has shattered.
Now you’re dealing with a confused mother taking away your cell phone and all this built up d*ck photo energy that you just need to let it out. Well 17-year-old Jonathan Mougeottte in Cushing, Texas found one way to unleash his beast, it just ended up with him in jail. From KLTV:
According to the incident report, NCSO deputies were dispatched to a house in the 200 block of 4th Street in Cushing at approximately 6:45 p.m. Dispatch told them that the suspect was breaking items inside the home.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mougeotte got angry when his mother attempted to take his cell phone away because he was using it to photograph his genital area. At that point, Mougeotte allegedly went outside and threatened to break out the windows of his mother’s vehicle with a brick.
When Mougeotte’s mother yelled at him to stop, the young man turned and threw the brick at her, barely missing her, according to the affidavit.
But that’s not all to this story. Sure you’re throwing bricks, breaking up a house, and taking junk photos all over the place. But how about amateur tattoo artistry?
The NCSO deputies on scene also learned that Mougeotte had allegedly tattooed his 14-year-old brother with homemade items several days before the alleged brick throwing incident. Mougeotte allegedly used a razor blade and ink from a pen to do it, and the wounds “were deep enough to tear the tissue and penetrate the ink into the skin, causing injury.” (via)
Look, in his defense, all he was doing was trying to help his younger sibling install the memory of his girlfriend on his body. He’s also a big fan of the movie Fear, so it works out.
The cops should look behind their shed/garage for what I am sure will be a mass grave of missing house pets.
Taking dick pics, throwing bricks, giving his mom fits
/sigh
What I don’t get about stories like this is how they actually come out. Sure the mom is probably pissed, but would she actually tell the cops he was taking pics of his junk? Would he tell the cops himself? It’s like that ship captain that crashed into Laguardia and told everyone he was having a threesome at the time (with 2 60 year olds so it’s not bragging). Wouldn’t he have just said he was distracted or had to go below deck to shit or something? I understand there are stupid people out there, but I’ve seen some pretty dumb sons of bitches practice elementary discretion. Guess these sons of bitches are dumber.
We finally learn the secret origin of Brick Frog! [youtu.be]
“Mom, I was just sending those pics to FirstDerm!”
Won’t let me post the link, just search it in the Uproxx search box.
(Pretty short-sighted of Uproxx to ban links to their OWN stories, if you ask me)
It’s the old “cut off your nose to spite your face” method of dealing with spammers.