A Texas Woman Stole A Bottle Of Wine To Reunite With Her Boyfriend In Jail

Well isn’t this really cute stupid.

Last week, a 22-year-old woman named Alicia Walicke stole a bottle of wine in hopes that she’d be arrested and could see her boyfriend who was already in jail. Keep Austin weird, right?

A woman told police she stole a bottle of cheap wine from a Cedar Park gas station so she could get arrested and see her boyfriend in the Williamson County Jail, according to a warrant.

Cedar Park resident Alicia Walicke, 22, was charged with theft. Police found her Wednesday next to a Shell gas station at 1405 Whitestone Blvd. drinking a $3.99 bottle of Mad Dog 20/20 she had just stolen from the station, the warrant said.

“Walicke advised her boyfriend was arrested earlier that evening by Cedar Park Officers and it was her fault so she wanted to make things right and go to jail,” according to the warrant.

According to officials, Walicke was released on Friday after posting bail. No word on whether she got to make good with her boyfriend like she intended, but she can probably jack another bottle of wine this week and try again.

At least she didn’t steal Febreze, cause that sh*t would’ve been crazy for sure.

Via Statesman

