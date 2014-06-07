A Vegan Fitness Model Stole Miley Cyrus’ Maserati With Her Boyfriend

If Tylor Morgan Scott and Naomi Charles, the couple who allegedly stole Miley Cyrus’ Maserati and “other valuables,” aren’t attached to a movie called We Can’t Stop by the end of the week, Michael Bay is doing something terribly wrong. I mean, more terribly wrong than usual.
Tylor Morgan Scott, 19, of Arizona and Naomi Charles, 21, of Los Angeles were taken into custody at about 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Lankershim Boulevard on suspicion of burglarizing the pop star’s home last Friday, Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said.
A bench warrant has also been issued for Scott as part of a grand jury indictment in Maricopa County for alleged vehicle theft, burglary and drug-related charges, according to court records.
Authorities said they believed a man and woman broke into Cyrus’ house by climbing a fence around 4 p.m. and going through the garage. Her assistant noticed items missing during a check on the home about midnight Saturday and called Los Angeles police. (Via)
