A Virginia Man Is Claiming Land In Sudan For His ‘Princess’ Daughter

How would you respond to your six-year-old daughter if she asked, “Could I be a princess?” Would you say, “No, honey, don’t be such a dumb-dumb”? Or, “Only if you screw Prince Harry in Las Vegas, and blackmail him into making you royalty”? Or would you claim land in Sudan for her, even though you live in Virginia and you’re super-white and NOPE. Because that’s what Jeremiah Heaton did.

Within months, Heaton was journeying through the desolate southern stretches of Egypt and into an unclaimed 800-square-mile patch of arid desert. There, on June 16 — Emily’s seventh birthday — he planted a blue flag with four stars and a crown on a rocky hill. The area, a sandy expanse sitting along the Sudanese border, morphed from what locals call Bir Tawil into what Heaton and his family call the “Kingdom of North Sudan.” There, Heaton is the self-described king and Emily is his princess.

It’s not just a lark, either, like MTV putting a flag on the moon.

Heaton, who ran for Congress out of Virginia’s 9th district in 2012 and lost, plans to reach out to the African Union for assistance in formally establishing the Kingdom of North Sudan and said that he is confident they will welcome him.

Buying her a stupid star would’ve been much easier. Oh, white people: will we ever learn? (No.)

Via Washington Post