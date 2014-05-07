A Wedding In Utah Was Interrupted By Transients Having Sex On The Church Lawn

While one young Utah couple was trying to have the most beautiful and memorable day imaginable, another older and far more disgusting pair of human beings was just trying to get some kind of freak on. According to a report from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a 60-year old woman and 56-year old man were engaged in lewd sexual behavior on the lawn of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at about 6 PM, which is, of course, the right time for hot Saturday lovin’. The problem with this, aside from the incredibly obvious, was that there was a wedding going on in the church, and plenty of guests got an eyeful of seriously disgusting behavior.
We sometimes deal with some pretty disgusting topics and news stories – I have always been a big fan of bringing you the strangest stuff I can find – but I’m going to warn you that this officer’s official police report is pretty awful.
Ms. Sandra Kay Krusen was caught in the act having sex with Mr. [Wilson Benally]… had his tongue and finger inside of Ms. Krusen’s vagina. The two were laying on the church lawn (174 east 900 south) there was a wedding taking place at the time and four children in the wedding party observed the sex act. I was flagged down by the complainant who ran into the road to stop my car. I walked over to the couple and I physically saw the sex act. The two were both engaged in the act the two had to be pulled apart as they failed to follow directions. (Via the Smoking Gun)
What can I say? Some people are just really overwhelmed by the romance of a good wedding. What’s interesting about these two is that Benally has reportedly been locked up in Salt Lake City at least 102 times, while Krusen is basically an amateur with just 15 bookings. But if these two kids keep this up, she’ll be a veteran in no time.
Oh, and if that description from the police report isn’t graphic enough for you, here are their mugshots. Good luck bleaching this one out of your brains!
I see they employ the same stylist
Your screen name coupled with this article is going to keep me in brain bleach
So just because they are old and homeless, it’s “disgusting”? Love is love, let them get their freak on. Don’t be so fucking PC.
seriously so much love-shaming going on around here like omg can’t believe you guys
You’re right. I was blinded by my typical Florida bourgeois values.
I believe a Florida bourgeois cosists of owning a chain of sex toy shops
Hey, everyone! Corsair says it’s cool if we all fuck on his lawn! Let’s go!
Sorry, but I can’t adapt to Linux and I hate Apple users, so it’s PC for me.
It is in Utah, so the guy could have probably gotten away with it if he was having sex with two or more women.
But they were heterosexual, so in the end everyone decided it was totally okay. /s
Go home mom, you’re drunk…
Ok, they may not be Tom and Giselle or George and his current woman de jur, but they obviously must love each other and last I heard being homeless leaves the opportunity of showers and a dentist few and far between. I think it’s cute and they only thing they did wrong is not find a remote spot. Look in the mirror people. I’m pretty sure you all are Kate Upton or Leo look-alikes.
I hope he was pounding her anally. That’s true love.
I’m pretty sure the main point of this post isn’t that they’re ugly, it’s that they were having sex on the lawn of a church, during a wedding, in full view of several children.
They weren’t arrested for being old and ugly.
Actually, I look like Leo and Kate Upton at the same time. Kind of odd, really.
Hey, at least she was getting hers first.
This is shocking. There’s a Catholic church in Salt Lake City?!
I’d be more shocked if there was one in Provo
So much judgment around here. Who hasn’t gotten someone’s digits after a wedding?
I see he chose the fish over chicken or beef.
“had his tongue and finger inside of Ms. Krusen’s vagina.”
In Utah, I believe they just call this a great salt lick.