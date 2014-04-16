Check It Out: A Wireless Printer That Fits In Your Pocket

If you’re like me and you’re tired of still having to print coupons out because for some reason no one can scan that barcode off your smart phone, you’re in luck. Zuta Labs has invented a mini wireless printer that can connect to your phone. As long as you have a piece of paper, no matter the size, you can print your own documents on the go.

Man, they must really hate Kinko’s.

Speaking as a lady person, if I asked a guy for his contact information and he pulled this out and printed his digits on a bar napkin, I wouldn’t have sex with him because I’m married, but I’d definitely think about buying a mini robot printer.

It’s about 4 inches by 4 inches and weighs less than a pound. It’s kind of slow (1.2 pages per minute, according to their test runs), low resolution (96×192 dpi, but they claim the final product will have a higher resolution) and only prints in black ink for now. You charge it via mini USB and it will run it for about an hour on a lithium battery. So it’s not a workhorse, but then again it’s a printer about the size of a Rubik’s cube. I don’t know what you were expecting.

Our printer is based on an omni-wheel system that allows it to accurately turn and drive in any direction. The printer was designed in a comprehensible manner in order to help the user place the printer properly at the top of the page and guarantee an accurate outcome. This version of the printer does not include stabilizing sensors.

According to BK’s law if there’s a way to completely screw up whatever project you’re working on, I can and will spill coffee on it also. So I used my imagination to time travel to the future and bring you back my first test of the wheel-n-print:

Accurate.

Zuta Labs’ Kickstarter has less than a month to go. For $200 you can order your own mini mobile printer in any color, so long as you want white or black.

Via Huffington Post UK