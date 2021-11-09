Green Bay Packers quarterback and “critical thinker” Aaron Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for the first time since he claimed he was in “the crosshairs of the woke mob” for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and discussed getting medical advice from his “good friend” Joe Rogan. This time around, Rodgers (and his, uh, big feet) said that he takes “full responsibility” for his comments.

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments,” he said. I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we are talking about public health. I totally respect that. I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors. And I understand that not everybody is going to understand that necessarily. But I respect everybody’s opinion.”

Rodgers, who got roasted on SNL for his comments, said some other stuff, but I’ll admit that I stopped paying attention. I was too distracted by his hoodie.

"I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/i9F7ojd8w8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has earned over $263 million playing quarterback in the NFL, plus millions more through endorsements. He has enough money to pay for any outfit he wants. Instead, in an interview that he knew would be watched by millions, he wore a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hoodie. There’s a few possibilities here. Maybe he’s trolling, maybe he’s the one fan of what’s generally considered to be the worst Star Wars movie, or maybe he’s reminding people of an even bigger disaster than his interview last week. It’s hard to tell with Rodgers. Either way, it’s all anyone could focus on.

rise of skywalker sweatshirt even more flagrant than his comments last week https://t.co/icjZRfIa3Q — charles (redzone 9-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 9, 2021

what sort of complete degenerate is wearing Rise of Skywalker merch in public? Truly satanic behavior https://t.co/YqbpcSJJ62 — Brian (@BrianJDraft) November 9, 2021

If anything exemplifies a man with poor judgement, it's wearing a Rise of Skywalker hoodie in public. https://t.co/qzH9UWR81B — Ian Hale (@EpicallyFailing) November 9, 2021

Lol Aaron Rodgers wearing a RISE OF SKYWALKER sweatshirt is the last straw. Goodbye https://t.co/3g7wqoIOth — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) November 9, 2021

State Farm: "We are officially severing ties with Aaron Rodgers. We could handle the antivaxx stuff, but coming out in favor of The Rise of Skywalker was a bridge too far." — James Takesmith (@kidziggurat) November 9, 2021

Dude wants us to believe he's smarter than the entire medical establishment, and he comes out in a Rise of Skywalker hoodie https://t.co/MdwTmqlS89 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 9, 2021

absolutely dying at Rodgers wearing a Rise of Skywalker sweatshirt pic.twitter.com/y17lIjmB1b — evan romano (@EvanRomano) November 9, 2021