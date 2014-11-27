Abigail Breslin Made A Mean Music Video About Her Boy Band Ex-Boyfriend, Angering Teens Everywhere

Abigail Breslin’s new career began with a bang when she released her first music video, “You Suck,” on YouTube yesterday. I don’t think anything would have come of it, but Breslin directly addressed her ex-boyfriend in the song. His name is Michael Clifford, and he’s in some boy band called 5 Seconds of Summer.

I have no idea who or what Clifford or 5 Seconds of Summer are, and I don’t really care. I have a very Clint Eastwood, get-off-my-lawn attitude about the whole charade. Yet the teen oligarchy of Twitter thinks the Little Miss Sunshine star should take a cue from Danny Boyle’s similarly-titled science fiction film and burst into flames. (Not literally, because they have no idea who Boyle is.)

Highlights include:

Breslin is apparently a musician now, though I’m putting heavy stress on both “apparently” and “musician.” But like I said, neither she, Clifford, nor 5 Seconds of Summer have any direct effect on my life, so I won’t say anoth–

KOCH ENTERTAINMENT, KOCH BROTHERS, MONEY IN POLITICS, ILLUMINATI. Makes you think.

Source: Gawker

