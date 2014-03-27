World’s Coolest Dad Uses Special Effects To Turn His Three-Year-Old Into An Action Movie Star

#Star Wars #Batman
Creative Director
03.27.14 3 Comments
Every parent thinks of their kid as a tiny hero. But one dad is using his video editing skills to make his three-year-old look like one, digitally giving his boy special powers and gadgets to enhance playtime to the fullest. And lucky for us, he’s uploading his entertaining short clips to YouTube.

As the talented dad behind the Action Movie Kid YouTube account put its: “My 3-year-old kid is awesome. He gets into some epic situations which remind me that life is an adventure.”

Here are some of the best Action Movie Kid clips:

Shopping For Lightsabers

Grappling Gun

Playing At The Breakfast Table

Another Destructive Toys ‘R Us Visit

The Hyperdrive

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars#Batman
TAGSBatmandadsIRONMANLEGOStar Warsviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP