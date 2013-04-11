Adam Orth, Always-On Evangelist, Leaves Microsoft

Adam Orth recently experienced the rage of the entire Internet when he told people who didn’t want “always-on” consoles to just deal with it.
Thanks to that debacle, he now has to deal with being unemployed.
Game Informer broke the story in a far more neutral way than most of the gaming press:
Game Informer has learned from sources close to the matter that Orth is no longer with Microsoft. A call to Microsoft’s main switchboard confirmed this fact. Our sources, who wish to remain anonymous, suggest that Orth resigned in the wake of last week’s events. We haven’t been able to confirm whether this was a voluntary or forced resignation.
Of note is the fact that Orth could be see to be breaking a non-disclosure agreement with his tweets, although as we’re not lawyers for Microsoft, we’re not sure how strict those are.
This news comes on the heels of word that Microsoft is planning to tightly integrate the next Xbox and your cable subscription, just like we predicted. It will apparently have an HDMI in port so you can plug your cable box into your Xbox and have an Xbox “overlay” on your TV shows that lets you use the Kinect to control your cable box.
Well, if nothing else, it’ll be… different. As for Mr. Orth, while we think the point has been made, we’d imagine most people agree with Phil and Lem:
I think this has to do more with the disclosure than the dickishness, I mean if Microsoft fired every employee who was an asshole…
I miss Better Off Ted :-/
Tell me about it. Although it is nice to see some of the cast turning up in ‘Raising Hope’.
IT actually kind of bugs me. Raising Hope is a good show on its own. But sometimes, it feels like it is pandering and winking at the Better Off Ted and My Name is Earl fans a little too much.
Wait…so I would have to maintain a constant internet connection to Microsoft’s servers just to use my TV?
Someone please tell me I’m misinterpreting something.
I’m pretty sure it would just not have the overlay. At least I hope so.
Damn you Dan for reminding that networks suck (such a good show). Anyways, Orth Drunk Uncled his way out of a job and I’m interested to see this whole “cable box and Xbox sex” setup in action.
I’m interested too, but I suspect in practice it’s going to be a goddamn mess. “It’ll pause the show whenever you look away!” Uh, what if I have the show on for background noise?
I guess the first thing you do when you set it up is to disable that functionality!
I’m afraid leaving my xbox 360 for an hour will cause it to overheat and die….now it’s gonna always be on/in some sleep mode so I can flail at the tv to change the channel…..yeah….no thanks…
I am kind of amused by the fact that last generation Playstation 3 tried to say “we’re a multimedia machine, not a video game console” and ended up losing to the cheaper, simpler, and more accessible 360. Now Sony has apparently earned their lesson, and Microsoft is deciding to make the exact same mistake.
It seems obvious to me that in an era where exclusives are essentially a thing of the past, people are going to want the option that is the least obnoxious to deal with.
I mean, Microsoft could answer the question about what the “big deal” is by talking to any customer for five minutes. I’m not going to offer up a complete explanation as to why I don’t like it – I don’t have to. I don’t owe a game company anything – if I don’t like the product I won’t buy it. So if you have this ridiculous notion that I want my console permanently online or connected to other things in my house, then my answer is a simple, “No.” I went XBox after PS1 and now it appears I may be going back.
I think its very possible he left on his own but if he hadn’t I feel like he very may have been forced out. I have read a few stories of Xbox callcenter employees and other employees being fired for breaking their NDAs for posting their personal thoughts on Kotaku and other gaming sites so twitter wouldn’t be that big a stretch.
No gif or picture of this guy wearing sunglasses and saying “Deal with?” For shame internet. You are slacking!
Ok, I’m asking this question because I’m seriously curious. What is the problem with having an always on gaming console? My 360 is always connected to the internet as it is. And so is my laptop, tablet, and cellphone. Basically everything I play games on is always connected. What will make the next Xbox different?
See: Diablo III, Sim City.
It also means the console (and therefore all of the games you bought for it) will be completely useless in a decade or so when its servers are taken down. Think about what happened to the Xbox three years ago when Microsoft suspended its online services. We may have lost online multiplayer and DLC, but the single player and whatever local multiplayer modes for the games remained in tact. Halo 2 is just as playable now as it was when it was released in 2004. But could the same be said for a console that requires that online service to function?
To be honest, I’m not entirely sure, but the thought alone is enough to make me wary of buying any console that must be always-on.
See Phantasy Star Online for the Dreamcast
The difference is right now, you can unplug your ethernet cable and still game your little eyeballs out, and you dont need anyone’s permission to do this.
Yeah, see above. Also, it opens the door to both security problems and annoyances. Imagine, if you will, your Xbox refusing to play games because it’s downloading a massive wad of ads to slap all over your game.
Because you’re not paying 400 bucks to have to be online, especially when Internet doesn’t always work right/servers can rash when there’s that many people that have to be connected. Plus it pretty much forces you to have to have xbl, though I guess you can be connected without gold.
::Bastion Narrator voice::
And so closes another chapter in the ballad of Sweet Billy…
But another chapter may begin soon…
YEEEEAHHHHHHHHH!!!!
Now I’m gonna spend the next hour ranting about “Better Off Ted” getting cancelled.