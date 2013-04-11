Adam Orth, Always-On Evangelist, Leaves Microsoft

#Video Games
Senior Contributor
04.11.13 23 Comments

Adam Orth recently experienced the rage of the entire Internet when he told people who didn’t want “always-on” consoles to just deal with it.

Thanks to that debacle, he now has to deal with being unemployed.

Game Informer broke the story in a far more neutral way than most of the gaming press:

Game Informer has learned from sources close to the matter that Orth is no longer with Microsoft. A call to Microsoft’s main switchboard confirmed this fact. Our sources, who wish to remain anonymous, suggest that Orth resigned in the wake of last week’s events. We haven’t been able to confirm whether this was a voluntary or forced resignation.

Of note is the fact that Orth could be see to be breaking a non-disclosure agreement with his tweets, although as we’re not lawyers for Microsoft, we’re not sure how strict those are.

This news comes on the heels of word that Microsoft is planning to tightly integrate the next Xbox and your cable subscription, just like we predicted. It will apparently have an HDMI in port so you can plug your cable box into your Xbox and have an Xbox “overlay” on your TV shows that lets you use the Kinect to control your cable box.

Well, if nothing else, it’ll be… different. As for Mr. Orth, while we think the point has been made, we’d imagine most people agree with Phil and Lem:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSadam orthfiredGamingMICROSOFTvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP