Adam Sandler Pays “Tribute” To Video Games Next Year With ‘Pixels’

Adam Sandler’s movie for 2015 has been announced, and since he’s already got an “adorable” romantic comedy coming this year, it’s time for a big effects-laden SF comedy! And it might make you want to take a sledgehammer to an Atari.
Normally, we don’t just dismiss movies out of hand. But read the plot summary from CinemaBlend for Pixels and tell us it doesn’t sound like utter pain:
Based on a script by screenwriters Tim Herlihy and Tim Dowling and set to be directed by Chris Columbus, Pixels begins when an alien race gets a hold of video feeds from classic 80s video games and interprets them as a declaration of war. Training using the game footage they have, the aliens decide to invade Earth, and the President has no choice but to turn to his childhood best friends and enlist a team of champion arcade video game players to help stop the extraterrestrial forces from destroying our planet.
So it’s Galaxy Quest, but using the cheapest recognizable games. We bet there’s a chase scene where they run away from ghosts! Yes, Kevin James is involved; he plays the President in question. If this sounds familiar, beyond that Futurama episode, it’s because it’s adapted from a quite good short film, which is… a lot less goofy:
If the movie’s willing to either be a little dark, like the short, or is done by somebody with genuine affection for gaming, this might be worth watching. But somehow we doubt either is in play. Pixels hits theaters in May 2015.
Via CinemaBlend
Paul Blart: Fartari Cop
Huh. I guess we know who streamed ‘Wreck It Ralph’ on Netflix last weekend…
Sadly, this has been in development for four years.
No.
And somehow since it’s Adam Sandler it will be the #1 movie that weekend.
“Adam Sandler is Pac-Man. Adam Sandler is Mrs. Pac-Man. When aliens come to destroy their world and steal all their delicious Subway sandwiches, the two have to work together and use their Samsung Galaxy phones to beat the aliens in classic videogames.”
/cue groin shot
Isn’t this the plot of a Futurama episode?
Also, which of Sandler’s friends will play the stereotype of games (Living in a basement never seeing the light of day/little shit who yells at their parents despite them giving them everything)?
Sandler himself, Josh Gad, and >SIGH< Peter Dinklage.
Yup. Almost exactly. Except Futurama covered it in a short fantasy segment that lasted about 8 minutes and Sandler is gonna stretch it out to about an hour and 40 minutes.
Rob Schnieder?
I hear there is vacant space in a New Mexico landfill that is just waiting for the DVDs of this movie.
Well Grandma’s Boy was such a financial success why wouldn’t he want another go at it
This sounds so zany
Quick, notify the writers of The Last Starfighter. If we can get a plagiarism suit filed quickly enough, Sandler may lose interest in this project.
Why is Adam Sandler still allowed to do movies?
They still make money.
Adam Sandler movies can be interpreted as a declaration of war on ourselves. Honestly I can’t think of any other way to look at them.
Rob Schneider derp a terp dee tiddily derp.