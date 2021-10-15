When your job security means not getting kicked off a platform somewhat notorious for dishing out bans, it’s always nice to have a back-up plan. Luckily for Addison Rae, the TikTok star-turned-actress had just signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix when she received word her TikTok account had been “permanently banned due to multiple violations” of the service’s Community Guidelines. Last night, Rae announced the ban to her fans by sharing a screenshot of the message on Twitter, along with the cheeky caption ,”Well time to get a job,” poking fun at all of those who have mocked the 20-year old’s online career.

Well time to get a job pic.twitter.com/BJ4xDyFfko — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) October 15, 2021

While the ban has since been reversed and Rae is back to creating content for her over 85 million TikTok followers, the news came as a bit of a shock to the TikTok community. Since joining TikTok back in July 2019, Rae has become one of the platform’s most popular content creators through posting cute and catchy dance videos, ultimately helping to popularize the app.

Since then, Rae has gone on to both act and write music, starring in the Netflix film He’s All That (a reboot of the 1999 teen comedy She’s All That), as well as releasing her first single, “Obsessed,” which was just nominated for an award at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. While it’s clear the star wouldn’t be hurting without her TikTok (she currently sits at 4.8 million followers on Twitter and 40.1 million on Twitter), we’re sure both Rae and TikTok are glad to see her staying on the platform.

Ultimately, neither Rae nor TikTok have confirmed why the rising star was (temporarily) permanently banned, though fans on Twitter were quick to speculate as to what could have happened. The most likely culprit seems to be the video below, in which Rae show’s off her side profile in a somewhat fitted dress while popping her hip. Seeing as TikTok is quick to remove any material deemed remotely “sexual” in nature, it seems a likely theory.

She got banned because of this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1H8bN4HkdH — Wolfgang (@Wolfgangkuch06) October 15, 2021

TikTok has come under fire multiple times for their quick-to-ban policy regarding women showing their bodies in any capacity, especially when it comes to women of color and women who are plus size. Here’s hoping Rae’s reversal means the platform might start looking into other cases with more discernment.