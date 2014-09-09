‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Debuts A Synopsis And A Cast

We’re interested to see where Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. picks up after a season finale that featured betrayal, last second rescues, and Bill Paxton getting vaporized. And, while we already know some of the cast, there are still some interesting tidbits.

First of all, Ward and Fitz are still part of the main cast, even though Ward was a dog-killin’ traitor last season and Fitz supposedly has permanent brain damage. B.J. Britt, despite seemingly being part of the main roster at the end of the first season and with Simmons all but jumping him right before the credits rolled, is still a guest star. Also interesting is that apparently we’ll be meeting Glen Talbot’s wife, which will be nice as the character could use a little dimension.

Finally, although perhaps not quite as surprising, Hayley Atwell will be showing up as Agent Carter, one assumes in flashbacks that help set up her series coming later this year. Either that or she’s a lot feistier than she looked in The Winter Soldier. We’ll be curious to see what else this season has in store, especially since shooting the show looks like so much fun.