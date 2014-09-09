‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Debuts A Synopsis And A Cast

#Marvel
Senior Contributor
09.09.14 2 Comments

We’re interested to see where Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. picks up after a season finale that featured betrayal, last second rescues, and Bill Paxton getting vaporized. And, while we already know some of the cast, there are still some interesting tidbits.

First of all, Ward and Fitz are still part of the main cast, even though Ward was a dog-killin’ traitor last season and Fitz supposedly has permanent brain damage. B.J. Britt, despite seemingly being part of the main roster at the end of the first season and with Simmons all but jumping him right before the credits rolled, is still a guest star. Also interesting is that apparently we’ll be meeting Glen Talbot’s wife, which will be nice as the character could use a little dimension.

Finally, although perhaps not quite as surprising, Hayley Atwell will be showing up as Agent Carter, one assumes in flashbacks that help set up her series coming later this year. Either that or she’s a lot feistier than she looked in The Winter Soldier. We’ll be curious to see what else this season has in store, especially since shooting the show looks like so much fun.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSAgents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.MarvelMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDpreviewssynopsisTV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP