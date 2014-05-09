‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Ekes Out A Renewal, Brings Another Marvel Series To Air As Well

We’ve been arguing about whether or not Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. should even be renewed, albeit that was before the series found the plot. And it looks like it not only will get a second season, but brought another series along with it.
Specifically, the show has been renewed for a second season, while the often-rumored Agent Carter, now entitled “Marvel’s Agent Carter” for some bizarre reason, has also been picked up for a thirteen episode run.
This raises the question of what happens next. Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. is pretty solid, but 2015 is the year the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets rather crowded on the TV front, with no fewer than four series coming to Netflix. That’s a lot of continuity to juggle, and considering the show’s obvious budget issues this year, it might suffer in comparison to the more lavishly produced Netflix series.
Either way, the show has managed to turn it around and become a solid, fun, plot-first action series ahead of its finale, and we’re glad to see that pay off for the team. Now, for a far better second season. Really, open the season with Deathlok Buddy taking his revenge on Ward, and you’re golden for the next 22 episodes, guys.
But is the new Daredevil show a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
That’s the word, yeah. Fox let the daredevil rights go.
I’m still wondering who’s going to be Luke Cage. Our boy Terry probably won’t have time now, with his new hosting gig.
Yep, all of them are part of the MCC, that’s the official word.
If it can’t be Terry Crews, I’d like to see the guy that played Cutty in “The Wire” get the job.
@Uncle Phil I’d imagine he’s too busy with The Walking Dead.
I’d like them to go with a younger guy.
Hey, at least it can become a canary of sorts for the Marvel U. The start of the show sucked because it had to wait for Cap 2 and the changes it brought, right? Stands to reason if the show starts to suck again, it could mean the next Marvel movie is a game changer.
Will people have the patience to stick around for that? Could be a rough road.
I think of this show as a low-budget loss leader. It keeps the Marvel name on fans’ lips in support of the billion dollar feature films.
I’m such a whore for all things marvel, I know i need help because i can’t help myself.
also: how long is this season going to last, this is one of the longest seasons i’ve seen since the 90’s
Finale’s next week.
The show picked up steam in the later episodes. But overall the first season was pretty bad
Blame cap. It started ok, then had to spin it’s wheels waiting for the movie to drop and start the plot. Would have worked a lot better as a mid season 16 episode thing.
@esopillar34 You can only blame so much on Cap. Honestly, I think this show costs far more than ABC and Marvel were willing to pay and that contributed to a lot of problems.
@Dan Seitz And speaking of money, I wish Arrow had Agents’ budget.
Michael Jai White needs to be Luke Cage. He’s the best pick there is.
He’s still doing Arrow. I dunno what his contract is like but they might not let him out to do a competitor’s show.
My ideas:
1.Replace Ward with Sif who is assigned to guard Earth by Odin(aka Loki finding a creative ways of getting rid of her). Now you have a super strong super tough powerhouse to make up for lack of resources
2. Make Cobie Smulders a semi regular
3. Make Tatiana Maslany the new season’s long term villain
4. Make a special two part episode starring Nicolas Cage and realy let him loose
5. Alison Brie and Alexandra Daddario starring as a pair of professional beach volleyball players who are threatened by a super powered villain
6. The team getting an official pet. And yes it is a mutated sloth
They could never afford it, but making Nic Cage the season-long Big Bad would instantly make this show brilliant. And the insane thing is that Cage would do it! He’s absurdly obsessed with comics. You’d just have to give him a decent villain to play.
Taskmaster.
@TheMuffinman1234 As to the pet thing Lockjaw or GTFO.
Season long is way too much. But a two parter? I can see it happening. And I can see Cage doing it for free if Marvel offers him a Stan Lee like cameo in the Avengers
And Nicolas Cage’s character should obvious be killed Snake Eyed Bear Punch
#5 – add Kat Dennings and TVs everywhere will melt from excess brunette hotness.
I love how people think that AOS was not a lock for renewal. According to Cancellation Bear it was a lock since at least January (long before it “got good”): “Surprising how much #AgentsOfSHIELD anti fans underestimate its ratings, AoS is ABC’s #6 scripted show since january”. I suspect the decision to renew was done back in December. Love it or hate it, AOS will be around for five years or more.
Well, first of all, it’s ABC. They’ll cancel a hit show because a burrito disagrees with an executive’s secretary. Secondly, the ratings have been fairly consistently dropping since the first episode.
Honestly, if ABC weren’t owned by Disney and AOS weren’t part of Disney’s megabucks property, it might have gotten the boot.
@Dan Seitz I’m sure at least on ABC exec got nervous and tried to cancel it, but he was probably immediately eaten by a Disney exec.
This is excellent news. Now that it’s found its legs, SHIELD has become destination television. Very glad they’ll get a second season to continue to improve
It’s the standard Whedon pattern, the show starts off shaky, dips into crappiness then gets good once they find their legs.
Second post on UPROXX mentioning Agent Carter and again, nobody comments on it.
I’ll say it again “looks like everybody is as excited about it as I am”.
Honestly, I think the audience/intetest for that character really died out about 6 months after the first Cap movie came out.
*interest
You know what interests me? …an edit button.
Actually, I’m pretty interested. It’s a period piece spy show, everything about that sounds amazing.
If they can get Dominic Cooper and Neal McDounough on board it will automaticaly have a cst with more personality than AOS.
They peppered the last episode of AOS with all sorts of tech that I’m sure will pop up on the new show, plus we get to see who of the Howling Commandos Carter marries (as well as Tripp’s dad).
@Gaambit Also we may actually get to see Union Jack or some of the other Invaders pop up. I can’t wait to see Tony Stark’s dad trying really hard to be polite when the Whizzer shows up.
Dont get it twisted. My fave part of Winter Soldier was Caps scene with old Carter and wish they woulda developed that more, it really shows what was lost and left behind for both characters.
And I grind out eps of TURN on AMC, so period spy pieces are right up my alley whether they are good or not. I will watch this.
However, nobody is more deluded than comic fans. If you think Dominic Cooper is gonna slum it to play Stark Sr. You’re bananas. I suppose they can recast him. But I hope they dont.
I was gonna put McDounough on blast too, but just looked up what show he is currently on (I assumed a CSI). That fool has done as much in the comics medium (movies, cartoons, games) than maybe anybody! He might actually love to do the show for free!
Hmm… if they get Cooper and him and create a CW love triangle… I’ll be on board. Just her though? Sigh. Waiting for these shows to finally get good is a painful experience.
I guarantee you we’ll see all of the Howling Commandos, even if they’re just cameos. Actually, considering his grandson is knocking around, I’ll bet the criminally underused Derek Luke is part of the main cast.