‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Ekes Out A Renewal, Brings Another Marvel Series To Air As Well

#Marvel
05.09.14 4 years ago 35 Comments

We’ve been arguing about whether or not Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. should even be renewed, albeit that was before the series found the plot. And it looks like it not only will get a second season, but brought another series along with it.

Specifically, the show has been renewed for a second season, while the often-rumored Agent Carter, now entitled “Marvel’s Agent Carter” for some bizarre reason, has also been picked up for a thirteen episode run.

This raises the question of what happens next. Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. is pretty solid, but 2015 is the year the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets rather crowded on the TV front, with no fewer than four series coming to Netflix. That’s a lot of continuity to juggle, and considering the show’s obvious budget issues this year, it might suffer in comparison to the more lavishly produced Netflix series.

Either way, the show has managed to turn it around and become a solid, fun, plot-first action series ahead of its finale, and we’re glad to see that pay off for the team. Now, for a far better second season. Really, open the season with Deathlok Buddy taking his revenge on Ward, and you’re golden for the next 22 episodes, guys.

