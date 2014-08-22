‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Is Introducing The Absorbing Man In Their Season Premiere

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. isn’t going to waste too much time before diving into Marvel Comics backlog of characters for the small screen. Adrianne Palicki’s Mockingbird was announced a few days back, but now a memorable Marvel villain is joining the show: The Absorbing Man. I’m sure you’re all pissing your pants with excitement.

Marvel made the announcement and shared a sneak peek image of Brian Patrick Wade from Teen Wolf and Generation Kill as Crusher Creel. Hopefully fans of Nick Nolte won’t be too sad that his hobo-esque version from Hulk isn’t making a return. From Marvel:

With his ability to absorb the properties of anything he touches, Creel will put Coulson and his team through their paces when their second season kicks off…but you’ll have to wait until then to see how their battle turns out! Wade joins a number of new characters and guest stars on the series’ second season, including the previously announced Adrianne Palicki (Bobbi Morse, a.k.a. Mockingbird), Lucy Lawless (Agent Isabelle Hartley), Reed Diamond (Daniel Whitehall), Nick Blood (Lance Hunter), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie), and Kyle MacLachlan (Skye’s father), alongside the returning cast of Clark Gregg (Director Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Agent May), Brett Dalton (Grant Ward), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agent Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Agent Fitz), and Chloe Bennet (Agent Skye).

I’ll be honest and say that I’m a bit hazy on where this fits into the narrative of the show, but I’m also sure I’m over-thinking it. Creel is most likely going to pop up in an episode like Graviton, get a quick introduction, and then proceed to fight the non-super powered agents before being defeated and locked up.

That doesn’t mean the character doesn’t have a chance at being cool on TV, I just highly doubt it. Most of the cooler aspects of The Absorbing Man character, namely the stuff from Earth X, is trapped in a narrative that’s far away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s cool to see him though and I can only hope they keep the show moving in a positive direction. The Hydra stuff really helped jump start it back to life for those final episodes. I guess we’ll find out on September 23.

(Via Marvel / Mashable / Coming Soon)