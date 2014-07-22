‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Rolls Out The Big Guns, Casts Lucy Lawless

Lucy Lawless tends to elevate anything she’s in. And Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., perhaps aware that it needs a killer second season, has decided it needs some elevating.

TV Guide has confirmed that she has a role in the second season of Marvel’s broadcast show. What they don’t have, however, is, well, any other data. We don’t know how many episodes she’ll be on the show for, who she’ll be playing, or what.

But when has that ever stopped nerds from wildly speculating, especially when in our case, that’s what we’re paid to do? People are joking she’s playing an Asgardian, but honestly, I doubt it. It’s a little too cheesy and obvious. No, if I had to guess why they cast a statuesque actress beloved by nerds, I’m going to guess she’s playing the pride of the Air Force, Carol Danvers.

This is probably pre-Captain Marvel, of course; I’m guessing she’ll technically be a bad guy, as she’ll probably be working with Glenn Talbot. But it’s a character the fan base has been clamoring to see for a while, and hard to fit into most parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. And Marvel wants fans to show up for season two, so they’re going to be throwing beloved characters at us thick and fast.

We’ll likely find out this week at San Diego Comic-Con, but if not, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. debuts September 23rd.