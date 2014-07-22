‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Rolls Out The Big Guns, Casts Lucy Lawless

Lucy Lawless tends to elevate anything she’s in. And Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., perhaps aware that it needs a killer second season, has decided it needs some elevating.
TV Guide has confirmed that she has a role in the second season of Marvel’s broadcast show. What they don’t have, however, is, well, any other data. We don’t know how many episodes she’ll be on the show for, who she’ll be playing, or what.
But when has that ever stopped nerds from wildly speculating, especially when in our case, that’s what we’re paid to do? People are joking she’s playing an Asgardian, but honestly, I doubt it. It’s a little too cheesy and obvious. No, if I had to guess why they cast a statuesque actress beloved by nerds, I’m going to guess she’s playing the pride of the Air Force, Carol Danvers.
This is probably pre-Captain Marvel, of course; I’m guessing she’ll technically be a bad guy, as she’ll probably be working with Glenn Talbot. But it’s a character the fan base has been clamoring to see for a while, and hard to fit into most parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. And Marvel wants fans to show up for season two, so they’re going to be throwing beloved characters at us thick and fast.
We’ll likely find out this week at San Diego Comic-Con, but if not, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. debuts September 23rd.
Love the casting, and love Lawless…but she’s much too old to play Danvers, especially a pre-Ms. Marvel Danvers, a character that could potentially lead a second grouping of Avengers after RDJ/Evans/Hemsworth/Ruffalo leave.
This assumes Marvel will put Danvers in the movies. Sadly, I doubt it.
In a universe where Guardians of the Galaxy is going to be a smash hit, anything is possible.
Why wouldn’t they put her in the movies? Out of all the other female Avengers alumni, she by far has the biggest chance to be added in.
They don’t even have to bother with doing Ms. Marvel stuff first; I think people love her as Captain Marvel enough to where everyone would (and should) be totally cool with Carol Danvers going straight to that persona.
I will be interested to see how they show her getting her powers. I could see her being involved with SHIELD simply because they could use the Kree juice that Coulson is tripping on to give her her powers.
She’ll be….zzzzzzzzz…snort…what? We’re we talking about the turd show that the MCU crapped out and left behind?
Big guns.
I see what you did there.
Please be Jennifer Walters, please be Jennifer Walters, please be Jennifer Walters, please be Jennifer Walters…
Also a possibility, but I like her for Carol.
I still think they’re going to hold off on Carol for a movie. One of the new movies that is being planned has to star a woman and knowing how Disney pays their stars I have the feeling that Scarlett Johansson is getting out of the range that they like to pay.
She could just as easily be a villain, I could see a few marvel villains she’d be good for.
She’d make a good Madame Masque
Or Madame Hydra. I know Viper was in the last Wolverine movie, but I’d assume they’re likely dealing with a Quicksilver/Scarlet Witch type scenario with the rights to the character.
Madame Hydra would be good as this show desperately needs better villains.
Yeah, I see her as this season’s Bill Paxton. I think they’re going to keep the bigger names as part-timers and that works better with villains.
no way it’s danvers. too old, not blonde enough and they wouldn’t start carol on tv if they were going to make her a huge movie star. don’t get me wrong, i love lucy but if they’re planning marvel movies for the next 10 years then they’ll probably bring her in later.
on that, i think we’ll get black panther, captain marvel, she-hulk, planet hulk, Kang the Conqueror, Nova, the Watcher, Kree/Skrull war, Inhumans, Celestials….
if they’re going to include all of these stories then it’s going to take some time to build it.
They are not wasting Ms. Marvel on this show. Fiege has already hinted that he wants to do a Captain/Ms. Marvel movie. If Lawless is playing any semi important character I would lean more toward Jessica Drew/Spider Woman because of the HYDRA connections but minus her ever actually being Spider Woman, instead she’ll be a Hydra Agent turned ally.
And with her private eye work, Jessica Drew would also likely be a good fit to cross over to the Netflix shows and bridge the worlds.
20 years ago i woulda said “Shana”
but now I’m gonna go with SIlver Sable.
Does the MCU have the rights to Silver Sable or would she be over at Sony as part of the Spiderman package?
Fucking better be Jennifer Walters. I don’t care how they splice her into the series; maybe Coulson hires her to clear the gang’s name or something. Make it happen, dammit!
They’d be idiots to use Carol in this. She needs a solo movie that just completely spanks WB/DC for not getting Wonder Woman done right. And they need to do something that gets everyone to forget Elektra was ever made.
Did a Wonder Woman movie come out while I wasn’t looking?
Even at 46, Lucy still looks fantastic. On the other hand, Lucy alone is not enough to get me to watch a show as thoroughly mediocre as Agents of SHIELD.
They’re going to cast Yvonne Strawhateverski from “Chuck” as Danvers in the films. Book it!
Oh my god please yes.
Titania!