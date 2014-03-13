‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Casts A Hulkbuster

#Agents Of SHIELD #Marvel
Senior Contributor
03.13.14 18 Comments

In the back half of the season, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has finally done what we’ve wanted them to do, which is bring in the minor characters and have some fun with them. We’ve see the Blizzard, Sif, Bill Paxton as a hoboesque John Garrett, and now, with the latest casting news, a Hulkbuster is getting involved.

Specifically, genre actor and possible vampire Adrian Pasdar, who seems to have barely aged since Near Dark, will be playing Glenn Talbot. Comics fans will remember Talbot as a pain in the Hulk’s ass and a toady to one General Ross. Talbot’s currently dead in continuity, but hey, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe! However, according to Pasdar, that’s pretty much the only thing that’s changed about Talbot:

Every show needs a jerk, [and] I guess I’m that guy. I make everybody else look so nice.

It’s fairly interesting, not least because, well, he’s Hulk-related, and the Hulk was the breakout star of The Avengers. He’s also somebody who spends a lot of time with robots, which considering we’ve got Deathlok running around on the show is pretty attention getting. So presumably he and Coulson will butt heads, possibly over something Hulk-related: As the Abomination has been mentioned, we might be seeing some gamma-related violence.

And if nothing else, Talbot will probably get a beating. Talbot getting a beating is always enormously entertaining. Especially when he’s blown up with a grenade!

)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agents Of SHIELD#Marvel
TAGSadrian pasdaragents of shieldcastingHulkMarvelTV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP