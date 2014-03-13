‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Casts A Hulkbuster

In the back half of the season, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has finally done what we’ve wanted them to do, which is bring in the minor characters and have some fun with them. We’ve see the Blizzard, Sif, Bill Paxton as a hoboesque John Garrett, and now, with the latest casting news, a Hulkbuster is getting involved.



Specifically, genre actor and possible vampire Adrian Pasdar, who seems to have barely aged since Near Dark, will be playing Glenn Talbot. Comics fans will remember Talbot as a pain in the Hulk’s ass and a toady to one General Ross. Talbot’s currently dead in continuity, but hey, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe! However, according to Pasdar, that’s pretty much the only thing that’s changed about Talbot:

Every show needs a jerk, [and] I guess I’m that guy. I make everybody else look so nice.

It’s fairly interesting, not least because, well, he’s Hulk-related, and the Hulk was the breakout star of The Avengers. He’s also somebody who spends a lot of time with robots, which considering we’ve got Deathlok running around on the show is pretty attention getting. So presumably he and Coulson will butt heads, possibly over something Hulk-related: As the Abomination has been mentioned, we might be seeing some gamma-related violence.

And if nothing else, Talbot will probably get a beating. Talbot getting a beating is always enormously entertaining. Especially when he’s blown up with a grenade!