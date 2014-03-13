‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Casts A Hulkbuster

In the back half of the season, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has finally done what we’ve wanted them to do, which is bring in the minor characters and have some fun with them. We’ve see the Blizzard, Sif, Bill Paxton as a hoboesque John Garrett, and now, with the latest casting news, a Hulkbuster is getting involved.
Specifically, genre actor and possible vampire Adrian Pasdar, who seems to have barely aged since Near Dark, will be playing Glenn Talbot. Comics fans will remember Talbot as a pain in the Hulk’s ass and a toady to one General Ross. Talbot’s currently dead in continuity, but hey, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe! However, according to Pasdar, that’s pretty much the only thing that’s changed about Talbot:
Every show needs a jerk, [and] I guess I’m that guy. I make everybody else look so nice.
It’s fairly interesting, not least because, well, he’s Hulk-related, and the Hulk was the breakout star of The Avengers. He’s also somebody who spends a lot of time with robots, which considering we’ve got Deathlok running around on the show is pretty attention getting. So presumably he and Coulson will butt heads, possibly over something Hulk-related: As the Abomination has been mentioned, we might be seeing some gamma-related violence.
And if nothing else, Talbot will probably get a beating. Talbot getting a beating is always enormously entertaining. Especially when he’s blown up with a grenade!
Is Talbot really dead in the continuity or is Ang Lee’s Hulk simply not canon with the MCU?
Damn you no edit button!
I was going to add, it’s probably be wise for Marvel to just ignore Lee’s Hulk and pretend it never happened. That’s what I’ve been doing ever since I saw that cluster f of a movie.
I thought re shooting the whole how Bruce became the Hulk thing cemented that.
He was dead, then he came back, then he turned out to be an LMD, then he came back, then he was dead again…
The correct response is: “What Ang Lee Hulk movie? What are you talking about?”
The Ang Lee Hulk is not MCU canon. It was made by Universal. It doesn’t appear on any official list for “Marvel Phase One”.
@Blandwiches
The 2008 Ed Norton Hulk film that is canon was a Universal movie too.
So this pretty much confirms that Ang Lee’s Hulk definelty is dead to Marvel.
Well…I guess if you’re catering to the Heroes audience, why not cast someone from that equally bland and derivative show.
Adrian Pasdar was pretty much the best actor on the show, and one of the main reasons I kept watching into quite possibly the third season.
I’m really excited for this… IN OPPOSITE WORLD!
Which I believe is Marvel 494.
How will this and a possible return to Heroes mini series affect the After? amazon just picked it up forna full season
Really? Wow. I’m… kind of surprised that happened, to be honest.
Either way, I’m sure he’s got both on deck. This is a guest star role, and SHIELD’s wrapping up in a few weeks if it’s not already wrapped for the season.
Never saw Heroes, but Pasdar does pretty well as Tony Stark in the animated Marvel universe.
I’m interested in seeing Talbot and the Department of Defense butt heads with Coulson and SHIELD.
Are you sure this is a picture of him as talbot? Because that’s the best General Groves from The manhattan Projects
Maybe he’ll pull double duty.
I was hoping for Clay Quartermain, but I’m sure we’ll get to it. At least the show is mildly improving–except for that lame “HE KNOWS” phone call trope drop at the end of the last one.