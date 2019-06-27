An Alabama woman lost her unborn fetus after being shot during a physical altercation with another woman, and she — not the shooter — has been arrested for manslaughter. The incident happened around noon on December 4, 2018, when 27-year-old Marshae Jones, who was five months pregnant at the time, initiated a dispute with 23-year-old Ebony Jemison over the unborn baby’s father.
The dispute led to Jemison shooting Jones in the stomach, and the fetus did not survive the injury. Although initially Jemison was charged with manslaughter, that charge was later dismissed when a grand jury failed to indict her.
Instead, Jones was arrested on Wednesday and taken before a Jefferson County grand jury that indicted her on a manslaughter charge. Authorities are arguing that since Jones initiated the altercation, that she, the victim of the shooting, is responsible for the death of her fetus and not the woman who shot her — as Jemison claimed that she had been acting in self-defense.
“It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby,” said Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid at the time of the shooting.
“Let’s not lose sight that the unborn baby is the victim here,’’ Reid said. “She had no choice in being brought unnecessarily into a fight where she was relying on her mother for protection.”
The 5-month fetus was “dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm, and she shouldn’t seek out unnecessary physical altercations,” Reid added.