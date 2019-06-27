An Alabama woman who was shot in the stomach while pregnant has been indicted and charged with manslaughter for the death of the fetus. Charges against the shooter have been dismissed. https://t.co/YI0fiTHI5j pic.twitter.com/4Q9QbTBq4Q — AL.com (@aldotcom) June 27, 2019

An Alabama woman lost her unborn fetus after being shot during a physical altercation with another woman, and she — not the shooter — has been arrested for manslaughter. The incident happened around noon on December 4, 2018, when 27-year-old Marshae Jones, who was five months pregnant at the time, initiated a dispute with 23-year-old Ebony Jemison over the unborn baby’s father.

The dispute led to Jemison shooting Jones in the stomach, and the fetus did not survive the injury. Although initially Jemison was charged with manslaughter, that charge was later dismissed when a grand jury failed to indict her.

Instead, Jones was arrested on Wednesday and taken before a Jefferson County grand jury that indicted her on a manslaughter charge. Authorities are arguing that since Jones initiated the altercation, that she, the victim of the shooting, is responsible for the death of her fetus and not the woman who shot her — as Jemison claimed that she had been acting in self-defense.

“It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby,” said Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid at the time of the shooting.