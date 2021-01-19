In the final days of 2020, social media became fixated on a matter that didn’t involve the 2020 presidential election: Has Hilaria Baldwin, wife of beloved and respected actor Alec, been pretending to be Spanish? We learned her first name is actually Hillary, that she was born in Boston, and that the accent she sometimes uses in public appearances is not her own. Now, some three weeks later, her husband has up and quit Twitter, albeit maybe temporarily.

Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming.

Not much of a party.

Goodbye for now. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 18, 2021

Baldwin gave no explanation beyond a clear annoyance with the social media giant’s general intensity, even if it’s gotten far more chill in the week-and-change since the man he used to impersonate, Donald J. Trump, was permanently banned, along with reams of conspiracy theorists. But one could sense some subtweeting in the allusion to “everyone” “screaming.” After all, a few weeks back, lots of people were screaming at his wife, or at least joshing about her alleged appropriation of another culture.

Hilaria has defended her embrace of Spanish culture, saying it comes from growing up in both Massachusetts and Spain. “We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” she said when her secret was outed. “This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.” In any case, he could have at least waited for Wednesday to leave.

(Via Deadline)