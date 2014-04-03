How Alec Baldwin Lost The Role Of Jack Ryan, Along With 9 Others He Almost Had

Broadway thespian, SNL hall of famer, big shot movie star and #1 paparazzi target Alec Baldwin has done more with the Baldwin name than his his brothers have combined. (Next to Samuel L. Jackson, I don’t think there’s an actor who has worked more than Alec Baldwin. The guy’s IMDB page is ridiculous.) Even with the power of perfect Baldwin hair, there are a few roles that Alec Baldwin has missed out on — most notably continuing the Jack Ryan franchise.
In celebration of Alec Baldwin’s 56th birthday, I’ve compiled a list of 10 roles that the actor almost had, but either lost or turned down.
1. Ghost — Baldwin, along with Bruce Willis, was in consideration for the part of Sam Wheat that would go to Patrick Swayze.
2. The Godfather Part III — Baldwin was considered to play the role of Vincent in the final chapter of the Godfather saga, but the part went to his doppelganger Andy Garcia instead.
3. JFK — Baldwin was up for the starring role of Jim Garrison, but lost the part to Kevin Costner.
4. Patriot Games — Baldwin was cut from his Jack Ryan role over scheduling disagreements with a studio executive after he expressed interest in doing a theater production of A Streetcar Named Desire. The part of course was given to Harrison Ford.
5. The Fugitive — Alec Baldwin again lost a great lead role to Harrison Ford the following year when Ford beat him out for the part of Dr. Richard Kimble.
6. The Insider — Baldwin was up for the lead role of Jeffrey Wigand, but the part ultimately went to Russell Crowe.
7. Memento — Christopher Nolan’s first choice for the lead role of Leonard was Baldwin, but the actor wasn’t available at the time and the part went to Guy Pierce.
8. Vanilla Sky — Alec Baldwin was considered for Kurt Russell’s part of Dr. Curtis, but took a part in Pearl Harbor instead.
9. Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy — Baldwin was actually casting’s first choice to play rival news anchor Fran Vitchard, but the part went to Luke Wilson.
10. Grand Theft Auto — In the early 2000s, Rockstar Games contacted Baldwin about doing the voice of a mobster on one of the Grand Theft Auto games. According to Baldwin, he was offered a ridiculous amount of money for one day’s work, but declined the offer because of the character’s cop killer background.
Judging by that banner pic, it looks like Alec Baldwin lost the role of Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite.
Back in high school I could throw the pigskin a quarter mile…
Although Anchorman would have been completely different, it probably would have been funny with Baldwin, who is best in his comedic roles.
yes. completely different with that one scene changed…
Baldwin was dropped from Patriot Games because he was an abusive asshole. The wanting to do SND was the BS PR move to salvage his reputation. I know a grip who worked on those pictures that told me that 20 years ago. Yes, I’m using that card…
Sucks too, because he was great in that role.
In fairness, Baldwin was quite good in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and the only decent Jack Ryan movie he missed out on was “Clear and Present Danger.”
Patriot Games is way better than Clear and Present Danger, in my opinion.
Guy PIERCE? For fuck’s sake, I expect my movie blog to spell his name correctly
I honestly never noticed how it was spelt Pearce till just now. Learn something new everyday.
Was supposed to star in “Galaxy Quest” as well. Would have put that movie over the top.