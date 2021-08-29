While Facebook is very publicly struggling with its platform as a typhoon of coronavirus misinformation, other social media platforms like Twitter continue to ban people after sharing mask and vaccine misinformation. Naomi Wolf was perhaps the most notable example of this, if you don’t count former president Donald Trump in the category of coronavirus misinformation-mongers. But Saturday brought a new example to the growing list of factually inaccurate people to get the bird ban-hammer.

Alex Berenson, a former New York Times writer who veered hard into coronavirus pandemic skepticism, anti-mask and vaccine rhetoric over the last two years, was permanently banned from Twitter. The news sparked a celebration from those frustrated by his popularity among vaccine skeptics and the far right.

Called the “pandemic’s wrongest man” by The Atlantic in a thorough takedown earlier in the year, Berenson continued to run afoul of the platform’s guidelines and was officially banned on Saturday. NBC News’s Ben Collins shared a screenshot of Berenson’s account labeled “suspended” on Saturday, and shared a statement from Twitter that said the disgraced reporter had been permanently suspended from the platform after “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules.”

Anti-mask-turned-anti-vaxx influencer Alex Berenson has been permanently suspended by Twitter. “The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules,” a Twitter spokesperson said, in a statement sent to NBC News. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 29, 2021

The news garnered a lot of reaction from those left on Twitter, with many quote tweeting Collins with various reactions of relief.

Sad to see Alex Berenson get banned, I was really interested in what he'd do for an encore after the smashing success of Obvious Clammy Lies About Pot In Unbearably Smugh Prose and Obvious Clammy Lies About A Pandemic In Unbearably Smug Prose. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) August 29, 2021

Many remembered the time he got BOFA’d.

Still one of the best things I’ve ever seen on this site pic.twitter.com/UlgPFGcBT5 — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) August 28, 2021

As some alleged, he may have been trying to get banned to help amplify his work in other places.

Alex Berenson has been ACTIVELY trying to get suspended so he can cry victim and continue to grift through his substack. He finally succeeded at something. He is the pandemic’s wrongest man, indeed. @DKThomp https://t.co/aOzJuqRl2y — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 28, 2021

Either way, don’t expect to see Berenson on Twitter anytime soon.