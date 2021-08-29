Getty Image
A Popular Anti-Vaxxer Called ‘The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man’ Was Finally Banned From Twitter For Spreading Misinformation

While Facebook is very publicly struggling with its platform as a typhoon of coronavirus misinformation, other social media platforms like Twitter continue to ban people after sharing mask and vaccine misinformation. Naomi Wolf was perhaps the most notable example of this, if you don’t count former president Donald Trump in the category of coronavirus misinformation-mongers. But Saturday brought a new example to the growing list of factually inaccurate people to get the bird ban-hammer.

Alex Berenson, a former New York Times writer who veered hard into coronavirus pandemic skepticism, anti-mask and vaccine rhetoric over the last two years, was permanently banned from Twitter. The news sparked a celebration from those frustrated by his popularity among vaccine skeptics and the far right.

Called the “pandemic’s wrongest man” by The Atlantic in a thorough takedown earlier in the year, Berenson continued to run afoul of the platform’s guidelines and was officially banned on Saturday. NBC News’s Ben Collins shared a screenshot of Berenson’s account labeled “suspended” on Saturday, and shared a statement from Twitter that said the disgraced reporter had been permanently suspended from the platform after “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules.”

The news garnered a lot of reaction from those left on Twitter, with many quote tweeting Collins with various reactions of relief.

Many remembered the time he got BOFA’d.

As some alleged, he may have been trying to get banned to help amplify his work in other places.

Either way, don’t expect to see Berenson on Twitter anytime soon.

