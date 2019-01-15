Alex Jones’ InfoWars Pops Up On Roku After Being Banned From Practically Every Other Platform

News & Culture Writer
01.15.19

Getty Image

2018 was not a banner year for Alex Jones. The conspiracy theory peddling InfoWars host was booted from just about every tech platform possible, including YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and even Twitter, bowing to user complaints. Jones has been guilty of spreading fake news for years now, including the bullying of Sandy hook families, and the backlash finally reached a fever pitch in the months after the 2016 election.

Without a platform, it was becoming increasingly difficult to access Jones’ hate-mongering content — other than going right to the InfoWars website, of course.

That is, until this week. In what seems like a puzzling hold-my-beer decision, Roku has stepped up to the plate by launching an InfoWars channel on Monday, roughly six months after other tech giants made the move to ban him. The move became the subject of immediate scrutiny as many customers lashed out on Twitter, threatening to cancel the digital streaming player from their lives.

Around The Web

TAGSALEX JONESINFOWARSroku

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP