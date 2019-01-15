Getty Image

2018 was not a banner year for Alex Jones. The conspiracy theory peddling InfoWars host was booted from just about every tech platform possible, including YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and even Twitter, bowing to user complaints. Jones has been guilty of spreading fake news for years now, including the bullying of Sandy hook families, and the backlash finally reached a fever pitch in the months after the 2016 election.

Without a platform, it was becoming increasingly difficult to access Jones’ hate-mongering content — other than going right to the InfoWars website, of course.

That is, until this week. In what seems like a puzzling hold-my-beer decision, Roku has stepped up to the plate by launching an InfoWars channel on Monday, roughly six months after other tech giants made the move to ban him. The move became the subject of immediate scrutiny as many customers lashed out on Twitter, threatening to cancel the digital streaming player from their lives.

Why are you airing Alex Jones’ conspiracy theories? Most platforms have dropped him and he and his fans harass Sandy Hook parents — JP (@James_Petitious) January 15, 2019

Hey @Roku @RokuPlayer Why don’t you google Alex Jones & Sandy Hook… go ahead, I’ll wait… see it? Is this what you want to promote on your service? This is not free speech, this is hate speech and propaganda, designed for self aggrandizement and division #Shame — Spike Fx (@spikeselby) January 15, 2019