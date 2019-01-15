2018 was not a banner year for Alex Jones. The conspiracy theory peddling InfoWars host was booted from just about every tech platform possible, including YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and even Twitter, bowing to user complaints. Jones has been guilty of spreading fake news for years now, including the bullying of Sandy hook families, and the backlash finally reached a fever pitch in the months after the 2016 election.
Without a platform, it was becoming increasingly difficult to access Jones’ hate-mongering content — other than going right to the InfoWars website, of course.
That is, until this week. In what seems like a puzzling hold-my-beer decision, Roku has stepped up to the plate by launching an InfoWars channel on Monday, roughly six months after other tech giants made the move to ban him. The move became the subject of immediate scrutiny as many customers lashed out on Twitter, threatening to cancel the digital streaming player from their lives.
